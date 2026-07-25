Amarnath And Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes In Jammu & Kashmir After Six-Day Suspension; Here's How To Visit

Amarnath And Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes In Jammu & Kashmi |

Srinagar: Amarnath yatra is one of the most holiest Hindu pilgrimage which is situated in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The sacred annual pilgrimage is dedicated to Lord Shiva which opens for devotees in late June and early month of July. However, in 2026, the yatra which was started on July 3, was temporarily halted on July 19, 2026, due to bad weather condition, and heavy rainfall.

Now, the holy pilgrimage has been resumed after six days later on July 25, 2026. Shree Vaishno Mata dham which is in Katra was also put on hold due to the bad weather condition, it has also been resumed by the authorities. Keep on reading to know how to visit to the Amarnath and Vaishno Devi yatra.

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How to visit the Amarnath Cave Shrine

The Amarnath Cave, situated at an altitude of around 3,888 metres in the Himalayas, houses the naturally formed ice Shivling, which attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Pilgrims must complete the mandatory registration through authorised bank branches or the official Shri Amarnath Shrine Board website. A Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) from an approved medical institution is required before registration.

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There are two main routes to the shrine. The traditional Pahalgam route is around 48 km and is comparatively gradual, while the Baltal route is about 14 km but much steeper. Devotees can undertake the trek on foot, hire ponies or palkis, or opt for helicopter services, subject to availability.

How to visit Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

The Vaishno Devi Temple, located in Katra's Trikuta Hills, is one of the most visited Hindu shrines in the country.

Devotees need to obtain a free Yatra Registration Slip online through the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board website or at the registration counters in Katra. The shrine is around 13 km from Katra and can be reached on foot. Battery-operated vehicles, ponies, palkis and helicopter services are also available for eligible pilgrims.