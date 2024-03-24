All You Need To Know About Vaginal Rejuvenation

Women express many concerns regarding vaginal rejuvenation procedures. These include social issues, fear of bad outcomes or long downtime, and fear of loss of sexual function. A lot of women believe that these procedures are needed only post childbirth however that is not true.

Treatments can be effective for a variety of vaginal concerns, not just vaginal laxity or looseness due to childbirth. These concerns include: vaginal dryness, weak vaginal tissue, stress urinary incontinence, or discomfort/pain during sex (dyspareunia). As we age, our skin loses collagen which can lead to vaginal changes.

Laser therapy

Laser therapy effectively restores the vaginal area without surgery or downtime. The laser treatment uses a dilator that is inserted into the vaginal canal and systematically releases energy that will stimulate collagen growth throughout the canal. Not only is it minimally invasive, but this entire procedure only takes 3-5 minutes! After your procedure, you may return to work or your typical activities without any concerns about recovery time.

Common myths

Childbirth leads to loosening of the vagina: While childbirth can indeed affect the elasticity of the vaginal muscles, but it does not necessarily mean that the vagina will become loose permanently. While the vagina may stretch during childbirth, it has the ability to return to its original shape and size, particularly with the help of kegel exercises and other forms of pelvic floor strengthening.

Impact of ageing: Another common myth is that hormonal changes and aging automatically lead to a loose vagina. Even though hormonal changes can affect how flexible the vaginal muscles are, they are not the only thing that makes a difference. Vaginal tightness can also be affected by a woman’s overall health and lifestyle. Regular physical activity and a healthy diet can help keep the muscles intact.

Kaegel exercise is enough: Kegel exercises are an effective way to strengthen the pelvic muscles and can help to improve vaginal tightness, but they are not enough on their own.

Vaginal tightening products: There is no shortage of products on the market claiming to tighten the vagina, but many of these products are not backed by scientific evidence. In some cases, these products can even be harmful and cause irritation, itching, and other uncomfortable symptoms. If a woman is concerned about her vaginal tightness, it is best to speak to a healthcare provider for a professional evaluation and recommendations.

Herbal supplements: Some vaginal tightening products contain natural ingredients like manjakani or oak gall, but they can also cause discomfort and lead to allergic reactions. Additionally, many of these products are not regulated and their safety and efficacy has not been established.

In conclusion, there are a lot of false beliefs about vaginal tightening that can cause confusion and wrong information. It is important to understand the truth behind these misconceptions in order to make informed decisions about one’s health and well-being. Women can keep their pelvic muscles strong and flexible by working out regularly, eating well, and talking to their health care provider.

(Dr. Sonali Kohli, Consultant Dermatology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospitals)