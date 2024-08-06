All About Music Day 1: Grammy Winner A R Rahman Gets Nostalgic During A Panel Discussion At The Musical Extravaganza

The eighth edition of All About Music began on a high note with an opening address by Sabbas Joseph of Wizcraft set the tone with his introduction on the topic of Synthesis: Piece by Piece. Vikram Mehra, Chairman of IMI and MD of Saregama emphasized about the critical role artists play in the industry and the importance of monetization to nurture new talent. He offered to let everyone concerned with the music industry to move ahead confidently and not be afraid to take risks.

In a keynote address, Paul Smith, MD, YouTube Music Asia Pacific, highlighted the platform's impact on music and connecting with their subscribers. He also spoke on how YouTube is going ahead with the advancement of AI and how users can connect with the platform on various basis. He also explained how AI is ushering a new age of creative expression. Smith also showed how AI options in YouTube have given chance to the creator to make their own music easily and create their own music video on their own.



The packed Ballroom 1 erupted in applause as the first panel walked in, fronted by Grammy-winning composer–singer AR Rahman, Alan Meyerson,

Mix Engineer, Embody, Kapil Jain, co-founder and CEO, Embody, moderated by Clint Valladares. Rahman spoke about emerging music trends, his inspirations, collaborations with different artistes, his work in Bollywood, and more. He also got nostalgic about music CDs while talking about the availability of music today at the click of a button. AR Rahman further stressed about the importance of music engineers, while Meyerson predicted a future where Atmos would be the norm.

In the panel ‘All About Taal’, a conversation with veteran filmmaker and chairman of Mukta Arts, Subash Ghai recalled the making of his blockbuster movie Taal. Both Ghai and Rahman shared insights into the making of the music for the movie which celebrated 25 years of its release this year.

Another outstanding session was the Maeson Masterclass with Alan

Meyerson, Mix Engineer, Embody. Meyerson spoke about the future of

immersive audio and exploring its transformative impact on the listening

experience, and music production. The masterclass like most others, saw

a roomful of attendees eager to hear his experiences and the work that

the legend has done, including with AR Rahman.



One of the other fun masterclasses ‘How to Complete a Song’ with singer–songwriters Ankur Tiwari and Osho Jain. Joined by the audience, it was the singers giving their add ons to the songs, shared pointers with the audience on how to keep a song simple when it comes to music.

Another interesting panel at the first day of All About Music was 'The Global Music Exchange – Bridging cultural divides through collaborations’. Taylor Jones, Founder of Hello Group, one of the speakers, shared how

different cultures and collaborations can cover more spectrum with

well -managed A&R. During the same panel, the multi-faceted Karan Kanchan, artist-producer-entrepreneur of Gully Gang Entertainment, shared his experience of working with Japanese producers and artists.

‘Backstage Titans: Shinning the Spotlight on the People who build your favorite musical experiences’, was another amazing panel during which drummer Ranjit Barot opened up about the challenges faced by artists while managing their instruments during outdoor concerts while on tours. Ranjit Barot also discussed how festivals like Lollapalooza and others are gaining popularity in India.

Day 2 kicks off tomorrow and music enthusiasts can expect another

day of invigorating panels, super masterclasses and workshops.