All About Music 2026: Three Days Of Conversations, Collaborations And Music

OutStation performing at the YouTube Musical showcase |

The strength of All About Music (AAM) perhaps lies in its ability to bring different sides of the music ecosystem under one roof, and this year, it certainly lived up to that promise in an industry that is constantly evolving.

The three-day conference, now in its 10th edition, was held at the Grand Hyatt, Santa Cruz, from August 25 to 27. It brought together over 3,000 attendees, making it one of the most awaited music events of the year. Artists, in particular, mark the dates on their calendars well in advance.

A Strong Start to the Conference

As is the case each year, many sessions overlapped, requiring attendees to filter and prioritise where they wanted to invest their time without missing out on other discussions. Attendees ultimately chose the sessions that appealed to them the most.

Zakir Khan - Comedian, producer, storyteller |

On Day One, the conference began with an inspiring opening note that acknowledged the unseen crew and behind-the-scenes teams who serve as the true backbone of the music industry. Hosted by Tarsame Mittal, the session also panned the AAM journey.

This was followed by Vikram Mehra, who remembered the artists and people from the music business whom the industry lost this year. The morning quickly set a global benchmark, with Mira Chatt (Head of Govt. Affairs & Public Policy, India) delivering the IFPI overview on global recorded music. She highlighted India’s potential, considering the global market and Asia’s rapidly evolving music industry.

Ask Me Anything with Jasleen Royal and Sunny |

Takayuki Suzuki unpacked market and music-tech opportunities for Indian artists in Japan. Later, Yasmine Riechers of Neuman and Syaheed M, VP, Virgin Music Group, shared insights on music in films during ‘The Future Has a History’, a presentation on success stories of entrepreneurs.

From Bedroom to Ibiza

One of the eye-opening conversations was titled ‘From Bedroom to Ibiza’, featuring Alex Tripi, Pete Tong and Garry Blackburn. They discussed electronic music and the participation of Indian artists in Ibiza and other global music festivals.

Tripi shared a striking statistic: out of 1,000 electronic music producers in Ibiza, only one is of Indian origin. He pointed out that despite India’s huge population and rich musical diversity, the numbers remain very low, and outlined ways his academy could help address the gap.

Tarsame Mittal gives a Welcome Note |

Bringing Mental Health to the Fore

On Day Two, one of the most interesting sessions featured speaker Kripi Malviya (Tatva), an existential psychotherapist, and Meghna Balani, Executive Director of Global Music Institute (GMI) and the Balani Group of Companies.

Through their presentation, ‘It’s Time To Talk - A Report on Mental Health Awareness’, the duo addressed the issue of mental health on a public stage for the very first time. Due to the lack of data from India, they conducted a study and survey and, through a PowerPoint presentation and data analysis, gave audiences a first-hand account of the seriousness of the problem.

The presentation stressed that the solution cannot rely on standard therapy alone and pointed towards ways of tackling the issue.

In Conversation with Ralph Simon and other panelists |

Connecting Artists with Audiences

This was followed by an exclusive fireside conversation with singer Rashmeet Kaur and YouTube’s Deepti Jasti, which underscored how authentic folk roots can anchor modern pop success.

In another session, Bosco Martis, dancer/choreographer, spoke about how to groove and make moves with a song, announcing that his label will bring dance and music together.

The panel ‘Finding Fame and Building Fandom’ focused on merchandising and how artists can connect with fans through creative avenues such as live streams and selling their own merchandise.

Vincent Samuel at a Panel discussion |

Looking Back, Moving Forward

Day Three saw veteran singer Usha Uthup join RJ Hrishikesh Kannan, who took the audience through Uthup’s extraordinary career and explored how she has evolved with the times. The singer rocked the house with performances of Skyfall and a Bollywood medley.

The Colonial Cousins, meanwhile, took the audience down memory lane while in conversation with music guru and industry veteran Atul Churamani.

Another notable ‘In Conversation’ session featured classical gurus Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash in conversation with curator and consultant Aishwarya Natarajan. They spoke openly about their musical legacy and taking Indian classical sounds to the world.

Sabbas Joseph of Wizcraft presenting the GiMA Trophy to singers Raja Kumari and Mame Khan |

Other interesting sessions included ‘The Future of Music with AI and Cloud’ and ‘Pitch Your Music to Filmmakers and Production Houses’, moderated by Sabbas Joseph, along with panelists such as Mohit Suri and others.

‘The Vinyl Revival: Made In India, Made for Music’, curated by Saji Pillai, co-founder of Samanvii Digimedia, drew a full house, with attendees keen to understand how the physical format is returning with a vengeance.

The Changing Face of Music Media

A fireside chat, ‘Billboard in India: Shaping the Future of Music Media’, explored how music media is evolving and what these changes could mean for the industry.

A New Experience for AAM

The overall experience of All About Music (AAM) 2026 was notably different this year. The conference featured new venues, a longer duration at Connect Corner, the newly introduced Backstage Access, and a Grand Showcase area for live music performances running throughout the day.

The Free Press Journal was Media Partner.