All About Music 2026: India's Biggest Music Business Conference Marks 10 Years

Mumbai: All About Music, India's leading music business conference, returns for its landmark 10th edition from 25–27 August 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

Over the last decade, All About Music has established itself as the country's definitive meeting point for the music industry, bringing together the people, companies and ideas shaping music across culture, business, technology and entertainment.

Marking ten years since its inception, AAM X celebrates a decade of industry-defining conversations and collaborations while bringing together the people and ideas shaping music's next chapter.

"What began as a conference ten years ago has grown alongside the Indian music industry itself. As we celebrate this milestone edition, AAM X is both a reflection of how far we've come and an opportunity to shape what comes next," says Alaap Gosher, CEO & Co-Founder, TM Ventures.

Since launching in 2017, All About Music has hosted some of the most influential voices from across the global music ecosystem, creating a platform for conversations that have helped shape the industry's evolution in India.

Past editions have featured artists, executives, entrepreneurs and innovators including Arijit Singh, A R Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Scooter Braun, Lyor Cohen, Javed Akhtar, Sat Bisla, Sunidhi Chauhan, Subhash Ghai, Bhushan Kumar, Humankind, Victoria Oakley and many more, representing the worlds of music, technology, media, entertainment and culture.

"For 10 years, All About Music has been a platform for the conversations shaping the music industry. As we enter our 10th edition, we're looking ahead. The next decade of music won't be defined by a single technology, platform or trend. It will be shaped by the choices we make today - around creativity, access, innovation, ownership, community and opportunity,” adds Meghana Bhogle, Conference Director, All About Music. “At a time when the foundations of music are being rewritten, AAM X brings together the people, ideas and perspectives helping define what comes next. Not just to discuss the future of music, but to help build it.”

Over nine editions, the conference has become a catalyst for partnerships, talent discovery, knowledge-sharing and business growth, reflecting the rapid transformation of India's music landscape.

Music today moves differently.

Technology is reshaping creativity. Regional music is reaching audiences across borders. Independent careers are becoming increasingly viable. Fan communities are becoming cultural forces, while new business models continue to redefine how value is created across the ecosystem.

As the industry evolves at an unprecedented pace, AAM X arrives at a pivotal moment, creating space for the conversations, collaborations and ideas that will shape the next decade of music.

For its 10th edition, AAM X expands its scope and ambition, introducing new formats, new ideas and new opportunities for learning, discovery and business growth.

Highlights include:

Expanded programming across music, culture, technology, business and innovation

Music X, a new home for live performances, showcases and artist discovery across all three days of the conference

New networking and business-matching formats

Dedicated conversations around AI, music technology and future business models

New discovery platforms for emerging talent

Increased international participation and global industry representation

"As we approach the 10th edition of All About Music, we're thinking less about the last decade and more about the next one. The industry has changed dramatically over the years, and this edition is about reflecting that reality. We're expanding the room, widening the conversation, and creating more opportunities for people to connect, collaborate, and build what's next," says Chandni Soni, Business Head, All About Music.

About All About Music

Founded in 2017, All About Music is India's leading music business conference and networking platform. Bringing together professionals from across the music ecosystem, the conference serves as a catalyst for collaboration, learning, innovation and growth. Through conversations, partnerships and community-building, All About Music continues to play a significant role in shaping the future of music in India and beyond.

Event: All About Music X

Dates: 25–27 August 2026

Venue: Grand Hyatt, Mumbai

For tickets and to know more about the event visit: www.allaboutmusic.in