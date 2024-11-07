All About Hashimoto's Disease That Arjun Kapoor Suffers From; Know Causes And Treatments

Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently enjoying all the limelight for his performance in his latest release, Singham Again revealed that he suffered from mild depression and Hasimoto's disease. The actor revealed how he has struggled with weight-related issues due to this disease. He mentioned that his mother had the same auto-immune condition and so does his sister, Anshula Kapoor.

"I haven’t always opened up about it, but I also have Hashimoto’s disease, which is an extension of thyroid. It's almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes in distress," Arjun told The Hollywood Reporter. Let's know more about this auto-immune condition.

What is Hashimoto's disease?

Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland. The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland in your neck that controls many important functions in the body, like metabolism (how your body uses energy).

In Hashimoto’s disease, the immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid, causing it to become inflamed and work less effectively. Over time, this can lead to an underactive thyroid, a condition known as hypothyroidism.

Causes of Hashimoto’s Disease

Althought the exact cause of this condition is unknown, several factors may increase the risk of it.

If someone in your family has Hashimoto's or other thyroid disorders, you might be more likely to develop it. Hashimoto’s disease is more common in women than in men.

It can happen at any age but is most commonly diagnosed in middle-aged adults. Having other autoimmune diseases, like type 1 diabetes or rheumatoid arthritis, may increase your risk of developing Hashimoto's.

Symptoms of Hashimoto’s Disease

The symptoms of Hashimoto’s disease develop gradually and may not appear right away. When they do, they are often related to an underactive thyroid. According to National Institues Of Health, symptoms include,

Fatigue: Feeling extremely tired or low in energy.

Weight Gain: Gaining weight without changes in diet or activity.

Cold Sensitivity: Feeling unusually cold, even in warm environments.

Hair and Skin Changes: Dry, thinning hair and dry skin.

Muscle and Joint Pain: Aches and stiffness in muscles and joints.

Constipation: Difficulty with regular bowel movements.

Mood Changes: Feeling depressed, anxious, or forgetful.

If untreated, Hashimoto’s disease can lead to more serious health issues, so it's essential to consult a doctor if you experience these symptoms.