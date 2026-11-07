Alia Bhatt Serves Effortless Floral Fashion In ₹8K Mini Dress At Daughter Raha's 4th Birthday Celebration |

Actress Alia Bhatt gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into her daughter Raha Kapoor's fourth birthday celebration, which took place on November 6. The actor shared adorable pictures from the intimate celebration, featuring her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their little girl. While the family moments stole the show, Alia also caught attention with her effortless festive fashion choice.

Alia Bhatt's Floral Dress Is Perfect For A Celebration

For Raha's special day, Alia opted for a pretty floral dress that struck the perfect balance between comfort and style. She wore the Mirabel dress by Summer Away, which is priced at Rs 8,720, according to the brand's official website.

Made from viscose georgette, the dress comes with a removable viscose slip and a separate scarf. It features a flattering V-neckline, three-quarter sleeves with delicate ruffle detailing and a mini-length silhouette. The relaxed fit gives the outfit an easy-breezy appeal, making it a lovely choice for birthday celebrations, casual gatherings and holiday outings.

Alia kept the styling understated, allowing the floral outfit to take centre stage. She completed her look with centre-parted wavy hair, nude makeup, a hint of pink lipstick and delicate earrings. Her minimal styling added to the effortless charm of the look.

Inside Glimpses From Raha's Birthday Celebration

The pictures shared by Alia offered a peek into the family's special moments. In one of the sweetest frames, Alia and Ranbir can be seen helping Raha cut her birthday cake. Dressed in a cute grey checked outfit, with her hair styled in tiny ponytails, the birthday girl looked adorable as her parents celebrated the milestone with her.

Alia Bhatt's Elegant Saree Look At Ramayana Premiere

Earlier, Alia also made a striking appearance at the premiere night of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Ramayana in Mumbai. For the occasion, she chose a sea-foam blue, lightweight handwoven linen saree, paired with a statement halter-neck embellished blouse.

The blouse stood out with intricate silver metalwork, turquoise accents, dangling charms and mirror work. She completed the ensemble with turquoise and gold statement earrings and a tiny blue bindi, adding a traditional yet contemporary touch to her look.