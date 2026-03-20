Alexander Shorokhoff Enters India With Limited-Edition Watches

Pics: Alexander Shorokhoff

For those who love art on their wrist, Alexander Shorokhoff makes watches that don’t just tell time, but showcase playful dials. Think pop colours, unusual shapes, intricate illustrations, and intricate hand engravings so delicate you’ll marvel at the craftsmanship that looks impossible to create. With its fun, non-conformist interpretation on colours, shapes and creativity, the brand gives a free rein to imagination, making the mundane art of telling time more amusing than mechanical.

Launched in India with Helios Luxe, Titan’s luxury retail arm, the niche brand led by German independent watchmaker Alexander Shorokhoff Uhrenmanufaktur, aims to carve a niche among collectors who value individuality, craftsmanship, and the idea of truly wearing art on the wrist. Born of Russian artistic heritage combined with German precision engineering, Alexander Shorokhoff enters India with a curated portfolio of 16 limited-edition timepieces spanning avant-garde, retro-inspired and complicated creations. At the launch event in New Delhi, we got a first look at some of their timepieces, such as Kandy Avantgarde 2, Winter, Sixtythree, Neva Brown, Neva Chrono, Full Calendar Cadamomo, and Shar, a unique spherical model, where the case and the sapphire crystal on the front are united in the form of a sphere.

Alexander Shorokov, Founder & CEO with Inga Duffy-Shorokova, Marketing Head |

We spoke to the founder, Alexander Shorokhov, his daughter Inga Duffy-Shorokova, and Titan’s CSMO Rahul Shukla about their India plans.

Q: Tell us about how the brand’s Russian and German identities come together.

Inga Duffy-Shorokova (IDS): We are 100% a German brand with Russian roots. Our soul is Russian, but our manufacturing precision is German. In that sense, it’s a perfect balance—you cannot create without soul, and our heritage gives us that emotional depth. At the same time, German engineering ensures quality and consistency.

Alexander Shorokhov (AS): We are born Russian—we have Russian DNA. That inspiration from our roots is essential. But German manufacturing helps shape how the world perceives us as an avant-garde watchmaker.

Q: Your designs feel distinctly artistic. Is that intentional?

AS: Absolutely. Our philosophy is 'Art on the Wrist.' We want every watch to feel like a piece of art, not just a timekeeping instrument. You can see elements of Russian culture and architecture reflected in the designs, sometimes subtly, sometimes more directly. A great example is the Kandy Avantgarde 2, inspired by Wassily Kandinsky, one of the pioneers of abstract art. It features bold geometry and vibrant colours and is limited to just 100 pieces worldwide. It is also my favourite watch.

Q: The brand is known for limited editions. How important is exclusivity?

IDS: Most of our watches are produced in small batches—typically between 30 and 100 pieces. We follow a 'one man, one watch' philosophy, meaning each timepiece is adjusted, assembled, and inspected by a single watchmaker. For us, exclusivity is not just about numbers—it’s about individuality. When you own one of our watches, you know it’s something very few people in the world will have.

Q: You also offer extensive customisation. How far can that go?

IDS: We are not limited in terms of creativity. We can customise almost everything—engraving, skeletonisation, enamelling, dial design, even the case and hands. For example, we recently created a watch for a client in Germany who wanted a completely personalised piece for his partner. It included special numbers on the dial, a unique case, custom colours, and even initials integrated into the hands. The only limitation is time. If we use existing components, each customisation can take three to five months. But if we create something entirely from scratch, it can take up to ten or eleven months.

Q: Beyond design, how do you approach watchmaking technically?

IDS: Design is very important to us, but so is technical innovation. We have full calendar watches, chronographs, regulators, jumping hour mechanisms, and even tourbillons. We’ve also developed our own chronograph regulator module. Looking ahead, we hope to create our own in-house calibre. That’s something we are already thinking about and working towards.

Q: What is your global strategy as a brand?

AS: For us, the goal is not to become the biggest brand in terms of volume. We want to share creativity with the world and offer artistic watches at an accessible price. We are currently present in 38 countries, and India is an important new market for us. But we are not chasing numbers; we are focused on building a strong identity and connecting with people who appreciate what we do.

Q: How does the partnership with Titan shape your foray in India?

AS: Partnering with Titan Company Limited is very important for us. Helios Luxe is not just a retailer—they help us build our image in India. We are a small, family-owned company, so having a reliable partner who understands the market is crucial. We see this as a long-term relationship where we grow together.

Q: What is the rollout plan for India?

Rahul Shukla: We are starting with a very curated approach. The brand will initially be available in six Helios Luxe stores; from there, we will evaluate demand and supply. Because these are limited-edition watches, availability is naturally constrained. Once a collection is sold out, it’s gone. So, expansion will depend on how well the supply can keep up with demand.

