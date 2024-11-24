 Alekha Advani Vs Janhvi Kapoor: Who Nailed The Jasmine-Inspired Pre-Draped Saree?
Alekha Advani Vs Janhvi Kapoor: Who Nailed The Jasmine-Inspired Pre-Draped Saree?

Alekha Advani wore a pre-draped saree for her roka ceremony with Aadar Jain. The saree was similar to the one donned by Janhvi Kapoor during her film promotions this year.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Modern sarees have become a staple in Bollywood fashion, with celebrities redefining traditional attire with a creative and contemporary edge. One such trendy pick is the pre-draped saree, a favourite among B-Town ladies. 

Channelling their inner "Jasmine," Alekha Advani and Janhvi Kapoor donned similar pre-draped sarees but styled them uniquely for different occasions. While both carried their ensemble effortlessly, let’s break down their styles to see who wore it better.

Alekha Advani’s pearl-studded saree for roka ceremony

Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain's roka ceremony

Alekha Advani opted for a breezy white pre-draped saree for her roka ceremony with Aadar Jain. Her ensemble was adorned with intricate pearlwork, from the pallu to the waistline, giving the outfit a regal touch. The statement blouse featured layered beadwork on the bust, which elevated the overall look to opulent glam.

Keeping the pearl theme consistent, Alekha accessorised her roka attire with a pearl bracelet. Her flowy saree exuded timeless elegance, and the studded details gave it a modern edge, perfect for a bridal pre-event look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s ice-blue ensemble for Devara's promotion

Janhvi Kapoor's blue saree for Devara's promotion

For her film Devara's promotions this year, actress Janhvi Kapoor oozed a mermaid aura in a pre-draped ice-blue saree. The beaded saree featured intricate shiny embellishments and eye-catching pearl embroidery. Her halter-neck blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline truly stole the spotlight.

The 'Dhadak' fame kept her accessories minimal with matching earrings. Her makeup was fresh and understated, featuring soft tones and a nude lip, complementing the icy hues of her outfit. Overall, Janhvi's look radiated glamour with a touch of elegance, making it a perfect pick for a promotional event.

Who wore it better?

Both Janhvi Kapoor and Alekha Advani aced their pre-draped saree looks, but their interpretations were custom to their occasions. Janhvi’s ice-blue ensemble was colourful and modern, while Alekha’s pearl-studded saree exuded a bridal vibe and minimal charm. One thing found common in both of their styles in their choice of minimal accessories, which allowed the heavy ensemble to shine at the event.

