Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious time to buy jewellery. What’s your plan? |

India is a nation with many practises and customs. People prefer to begin any new endeavour on a lucky day and at a specific hour known as the "muhurat." Such muhurats have enormous mythological importance for Hindus. Similar to some enduring customs, muhurat is important in all of these situations, whether it be a wedding, renting a new flat, moving into a new house, purchasing a vehicle, or beginning a new business venture. However, there are some days of the year that are lucky due to their virtue and mythical significance. Any endeavour begun on these days typically succeeds, as believed by tradition.

In the Hindu month of Vaishakha, Akshaya Tritiya is a lucky day for both Hindus and Jains. When people indulge in charitable deeds, fresh endeavours, and important purchases, it is regarded as one of the most prosperous days of the year. Here, we'll explore the importance of Akshaya Tritiya, why it's the ideal time to buy gold and diamond jewellery, and how it's changed over time. This blog will give you helpful insights into the advantages of purchasing jewellery during this auspicious time, whether you're an experienced jewellery consumer or a novice.

Akshaya Tritiya's significance

The third day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaisakha, or Akshaya Tritiya, which typically occurs in the end of April or early May, is a significant festival and is regarded as the most prosperous day in the Hindu calendar.

Every action you take on Akshaya Tritiya is thought to bring luck and wealth your way. On this day, a lot of people purchase gold and other valuable items because they believe doing so will bring them prosperity and financial security. Additionally, it is thought that any new endeavours launched on Akshaya Tritiya will be prosperous and effective. There are many mythological tales associated with Akshaya Tritiya, including those of Lord Parasurama, the avatar of Lord Vishnu, who was born on this very day, and the Ganges River flowing from heaven to the ground.

Why is Akshaya Tritiya the ideal moment to purchase jewellery made of gold and diamonds?

The festival of Akshaya Tritiya, also referred to as Akha Teej, is regarded as the ideal time to purchase gold and diamond jewellery because each jeweller competes to offer the finest festival deal. Gold is valued as an investment in addition to its metaphysical importance. Additionally, gold has long been regarded as the most secure purchase. It serves as both a hedge against monetary fluctuations and an asset immune to inflation. A diamond, on the other hand, is regarded as one of the most valuable and precious gemstones and is a sign of luxury and prosperity.

As a result, purchasing jewellery made of gold and diamonds on Akshaya Tritiya has both a spiritual and financial importance. It is a financially responsible choice that can aid in securing one's future. However, people prefer to invest in jewellery made of gold and diamonds and view these purchases more as accessories than as investment possibilities.

Purchasing jewellery

Look for the BIS triangular logo and the quantity of gold expressed in units per 1,000 points when purchasing latest chain design . Therefore, an imprint of 1,000 would be equal to 24K gold, 916 to 22K gold, and 750 to 18K gold. Pay the amount indicated by the piece's engraved Karat. The hallmarking on the jewellery mentions the lower of the two—that is, 18K—if a piece has 18K gold on one side and 22K on the other.

Keep in mind that jewellery made with stones or abstract forms, such as jadau, kundan, and polki, is not yet covered by the law requiring hallmarking. The same goes for jewellery bought at foreign trade shows or intended solely for the jewellery industry. Of course, jewellery is also bought to be exhibited in exhibitions that are intended for jewellery manufacturers rather than consumers and there will be no hallmarking on these jewellery pieces.

Online jewellery

Although buying jewellery over the internet can be convenient, safety must never be compromised. It is advised that consumers seek certified credibility, evidence of authenticity, and service level elements that are truly delivering.

Digital gold

Through a variety of distributors, including digital payment service providers, e-commerce platforms, and even jewellers, refineries sell 24K gold of 99.5 or 99.99 purity. Because it is kept in specialised vaults that refiners have contracted, digital gold is priced based on changes in the intra-day price of physical gold on the commodity market. For the first five years, the storage of such transactions of digital gold is free; after that, there is a charge.

Due to worries about the real purchase of gold in the refiners' possession, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the country's stock market regulator, has prohibited brokers from selling digital gold.

Better choices

Choose gold exchange traded funds (ETFs), sovereign gold bonds and gold savings funds if you're looking to acquire gold for a future goal such as a daughter's marriage or for investment purposes.

Gold ETFs are gold units that can be bought and traded on the stock market. They offer you gold metal returns depending on the length of your investment. The government also gives Sovereign Gold Bonds, which not only give investors the option to invest in gold but also give

returns on the gold that is kept in storage. Regulated products are ideal from the investor's viewpoint. A quality offering from the government is the Sovereign Gold Bond. At the conclusion of an eight-year holding term, this is tax-free. One also receives 2.5% annual returns on the sum invested. That is an added benefit.

How much gold is ideal to possess?

It is suggested that you own some gold in a variety of forms, including real gold, digital gold, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), collectible items, and jewellery set in platinum, diamonds, and silver. It's simpler to say than to do. Many financial planners also differ, though. Don't go too far. View gold from the standpoint of asset distribution. Set aside real jewellery, allocate roughly 10 to 15 percent of your portfolio to gold.

Should you base your investment choices solely on a day's mythical significance?

Although there is no harm in buying gold for symbolic reasons, stay away from buying significant amounts of it under the assumption that its value won't decrease. This Akshaya Tritiya, ensure that your investment choice is supported by your individualized financial plan before you purchase any gold. It would be a good idea to start looking for the right jewellery vendor and learning about their offerings now that Akshaya Tritiya is almost here. It is a wonderful chance to benefit from discounted prices or exclusive deals.