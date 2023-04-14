 Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious time to buy jewellery. What’s your plan?
The third day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaisakha, or Akshaya Tritiya, which typically occurs in the end of April or early May, is a significant festival and is regarded as the most prosperous day in the Hindu calendar.

India is a nation with many practises and customs. People prefer to begin any new endeavour  on a lucky day and at a specific hour known as the "muhurat." Such muhurats have enormous  mythological importance for Hindus. Similar to some enduring customs, muhurat is important  in all of these situations, whether it be a wedding, renting a new flat, moving into a new house,  purchasing a vehicle, or beginning a new business venture. However, there are some days of  the year that are lucky due to their virtue and mythical significance. Any endeavour begun on  these days typically succeeds, as believed by tradition. 

In the Hindu month of Vaishakha, Akshaya Tritiya is a lucky day for both Hindus and Jains.  When people indulge in charitable deeds, fresh endeavours, and important purchases, it is  regarded as one of the most prosperous days of the year. Here, we'll explore the importance  of Akshaya Tritiya, why it's the ideal time to buy gold and diamond jewellery, and how it's changed over time. This blog will give you helpful insights into the advantages of purchasing jewellery during this auspicious time, whether you're an experienced jewellery consumer or  a novice. 

Akshaya Tritiya's significance  

Every action you take on Akshaya Tritiya is thought to bring luck and wealth your way. On this  day, a lot of people purchase gold and other valuable items because they believe doing so will  bring them prosperity and financial security. Additionally, it is thought that any new  endeavours launched on Akshaya Tritiya will be prosperous and effective. There are many  mythological tales associated with Akshaya Tritiya, including those of Lord Parasurama, the  avatar of Lord Vishnu, who was born on this very day, and the Ganges River flowing from  heaven to the ground. 

Why is Akshaya Tritiya the ideal moment to purchase jewellery made of gold and  diamonds? 

The festival of Akshaya Tritiya, also referred to as Akha Teej, is regarded as the ideal time to  purchase gold and diamond jewellery because each jeweller competes to offer the finest  festival deal. Gold is valued as an investment in addition to its metaphysical importance.  Additionally, gold has long been regarded as the most secure purchase. It serves as both a  hedge against monetary fluctuations and an asset immune to inflation. A diamond, on the  other hand, is regarded as one of the most valuable and precious gemstones and is a sign of  luxury and prosperity.

As a result, purchasing jewellery made of gold and diamonds on Akshaya Tritiya has both a  spiritual and financial importance. It is a financially responsible choice that can aid in securing  one's future. However, people prefer to invest in jewellery made of gold and diamonds and  view these purchases more as accessories than as investment possibilities. 

Purchasing jewellery 

Look for the BIS triangular logo and the quantity of gold expressed in units per 1,000 points  when purchasing latest chain design. Therefore, an imprint of 1,000 would be equal to 24K  gold, 916 to 22K gold, and 750 to 18K gold. Pay the amount indicated by the piece's engraved Karat. The hallmarking on the jewellery mentions the lower of the two—that is, 18K—if a  piece has 18K gold on one side and 22K on the other.  

Keep in mind that jewellery made with stones or abstract forms, such as jadau, kundan, and  polki, is not yet covered by the law requiring hallmarking. The same goes for jewellery bought  at foreign trade shows or intended solely for the jewellery industry. Of course, jewellery is  also bought to be exhibited in exhibitions that are intended for jewellery manufacturers  rather than consumers and there will be no hallmarking on these jewellery pieces. 

Online jewellery 

Although buying jewellery over the internet can be convenient, safety must never be  compromised. It is advised that consumers seek certified credibility, evidence of authenticity,  and service level elements that are truly delivering. 

Digital gold 

Through a variety of distributors, including digital payment service providers, e-commerce  platforms, and even jewellers, refineries sell 24K gold of 99.5 or 99.99 purity. Because it is  kept in specialised vaults that refiners have contracted, digital gold is priced based on changes  in the intra-day price of physical gold on the commodity market. For the first five years, the  storage of such transactions of digital gold is free; after that, there is a charge. 

Due to worries about the real purchase of gold in the refiners' possession, the Securities and  Exchange Board of India, the country's stock market regulator, has prohibited brokers from  selling digital gold. 

Better choices 

Choose gold exchange traded funds (ETFs), sovereign gold bonds and gold savings funds if  you're looking to acquire gold for a future goal such as a daughter's marriage or for  investment purposes. 

Gold ETFs are gold units that can be bought and traded on the stock market. They offer you  gold metal returns depending on the length of your investment. The government also gives  Sovereign Gold Bonds, which not only give investors the option to invest in gold but also give 

returns on the gold that is kept in storage. Regulated products are ideal from the investor's  viewpoint. A quality offering from the government is the Sovereign Gold Bond. At the  conclusion of an eight-year holding term, this is tax-free. One also receives 2.5% annual  returns on the sum invested. That is an added benefit. 

How much gold is ideal to possess? 

It is suggested that you own some gold in a variety of forms, including real gold, digital gold,  exchange-traded funds (ETFs), collectible items, and jewellery set in platinum, diamonds, and  silver. It's simpler to say than to do. Many financial planners also differ, though. Don't go too  far. View gold from the standpoint of asset distribution. Set aside real jewellery, allocate  roughly 10 to 15 percent of your portfolio to gold.  

Should you base your investment choices solely on a day's mythical significance? 

Although there is no harm in buying gold for symbolic reasons, stay away from buying  significant amounts of it under the assumption that its value won't decrease. This Akshaya  Tritiya, ensure that your investment choice is supported by your individualized financial plan  before you purchase any gold. It would be a good idea to start looking for the right jewellery  vendor and learning about their offerings now that Akshaya Tritiya is almost here. It is a  wonderful chance to benefit from discounted prices or exclusive deals.  

All you have to do is decide on the kind of jewellery you want to purchase and look for the  finest jeweller. You can expand on the suggestions we've given you for gold and diamond  jewels by visiting the retail store. You could also browse the online store at Melorra while  relaxing at home. The best course of action is always to plan ahead, particularly when making  investments in jewellery because new necklace and rings designs come out more frequently  and there are promotional offers only during the festive time. Don't put off bringing in the wealth that comes with this fortunate Akshaya Tritiya any longer.

