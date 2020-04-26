Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Date, auspicious time, significance, everything you need to know

Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be an auspicious day in India. Falling in the month of Vaisakha, it is considered to be one of the four most important days in the Hindu calendar. The festival has fallen today on April 26, 2020.

The Sanskrit word, 'Akshaya' means 'eternal, the never diminishing sense of happiness, success and joy' while the word 'Tritiya' means 'third'. Akshaya Tritiya is believed to be an extremely good day to embark on new journeys, with any new venture undertaken on this day assured to grow and bring happiness and prosperity to people.

It is believed that Akshaya Tritiya brings good luck and success. People usually buy gold on this day as buying gold brings prosperity and more wealth. The day is celebrated by different names in different parts of the country. In Chhattisgarh, Akshay Tritiya is popular by the name Akti whereas in the Western parts of the country including in Rajasthan and Gujarat the festival is called Akha Teej.

Significance of Akshay Tritiya:

It is believed that the good deeds done by a person, on this auspicious day remain with the person forever. The benefits of doing meditation), Yajna (worship, sacrifice), and Daan (donation) on this auspicious day remain with the person in the long run.

This festival is mainly dedicated to Shri Hari Vishnu. It is believed that Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu, descended on earth. This is the reason that Akshaya Tritiya is also celebrated as the birthday of Parashurama.

On this auspicious day, one should wake up early in the morning and take an auspicious bath. Offer sandalwood paste and flower to Lord Vishnu and Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. One may perform Madhusudhana ritual with Tulsi Archana and also chant Sri Vishnu Sahasranaamam Stotra. Also one may perform charities during this day which will certainly bless the donor. Whatever you offer on the day of Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej will enhance the auspiciousness of Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya date and auspicious time

Date of Akshaya Tritiya: April 26, 2020, from 11:51 am

Tritiya Tithi Begins: April 25, 2020, from 11:51 am

Tritiya Tithi Ends: April 26, 2020, at 1:22 pm

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat: On 26 April 2020 from 5:45 am to 12:19 pm

Auspicious time to buy gold: from 11:51 am on 25 April 2020 to 5:45 am on 26 April 2020