Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns ‘All Hearts Pink’ In Pastel Corset Gown At Cannes, Daughter Aaradhya Joins Her In Bold Red

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continued her Cannes 2026 fashion streak with yet another show-stopping appearance, this time embracing soft glamour in a romantic pastel pink couture look. After commanding attention earlier in the day with her dramatic midnight-blue sculptural ensemble, the actor switched gears completely for the evening as she attended L'Oréal Paris’ annual Lights on Women’s Worth celebration at the Cannes Film Festival.

For the special evening, Aishwarya chose a dreamy blush-toned gown by Sophie Couture that perfectly blended elegance with fairytale-like drama. The strapless ensemble featured a structured corset bodice that accentuated her silhouette, while delicate Fortuny-style pleats added graceful movement to the outfit. Swarovski crystal floral embellishments scattered across the gown brought a subtle sparkle, elevating the couture piece with a touch of red-carpet fantasy. The flowing cape attached to the gown further enhanced the regal aura of the look, creating a soft yet striking visual effect as she posed for photographers.

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Keeping the styling refined and feminine, Aishwarya opted for glamorous makeup with glowing skin, defined eyes, and glossy lips. Her signature voluminous hair was styled in soft waves, complementing the romantic vibe of the ensemble.

What made the evening even more special was daughter Aaradhya Bachchan joining her on the red carpet. The 14-year-old made a confident appearance in a bold ruby-red gown paired with a matching dramatic cape, creating a beautiful contrast against Aishwarya’s pastel palette.

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Aaradhya styled her hair in loose curls with a side partition, adding a youthful yet polished touch to her red-carpet debut alongside her mother.

Photos and videos of the mother-daughter duo quickly took over social media, with fans praising their coordinated glamour and heartwarming bond. While Aaradhya has accompanied Aishwarya to Cannes several times since childhood, this marked one of her most prominent public appearances at the prestigious festival.

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Earlier in the day, Aishwarya had already created headlines with her powerful first Cannes 2026 appearance in Amit Aggarwal’s custom couture creation titled Luminara. The futuristic midnight-blue ensemble featured a sharply sculpted silhouette with wing-inspired shoulders and cosmic-inspired detailing, reflecting the movement and brilliance of light. The dramatic couture piece once again reaffirmed why Aishwarya continues to be regarded as one of Cannes’ most iconic global fashion figures.