AI Says: Why Does The White Dove Symbolise Peace?

A white dove symbolizes peace because it became associated with reconciliation, purity, and hope across religious and cultural traditions. The best-known influence is the biblical story of Noah’s ark, where a dove returns with an olive branch, signalling that the flood has ended and life can begin again in peace. In the Noah story, the freshly plucked leaf also served as visible proof that land vegetation had reappeared and the waters had receded.

There is also a symbolic reading: the olive was associated with value, nourishment, and oil for light, so it could suggest renewal after judgment rather than just survival. Some Jewish explanations add that the dove preferred bitter olives over sweet food from humans, emphasizing humility and dependence on God.

Over time, that meaning spread beyond religion into art, politics, and public ceremonies. In the 20th century, the dove was reinforced as a peace emblem through anti-war movements and Picasso’s peace dove image, which helped make it a modern global symbol.

The white dove adds another layer: white is commonly linked with innocence, purity, and calm, so the bird feels especially fitting as a peace image. Together, the bird’s gentle behaviour and the olive-branch tradition make the symbol easy to understand and widely shared.