Imagine looking out of your window and spotting a Tyrannosaurus rex walking down the street, a herd of Triceratops grazing in a nearby field or a Brachiosaurus towering over skyscrapers. It sounds like a scene straight out of Jurassic Park, but what if dinosaurs had never gone extinct? How would their presence change life on Earth, and would humans even have a place in such a world?

Dinosaurs dominated Earth for approximately 165 million years before a massive asteroid impact triggered their extinction around 66 million years ago. If that event had never happened, the course of evolution could have been very different.

Let's imagine what our world would look like.

Humans might never have evolved: The extinction of dinosaurs allowed mammals to diversify and occupy ecological niches that had previously been dominated by large reptiles. Without this opportunity, our small mammalian ancestors might never have evolved into the species we know today. There is a possibility that humans would not exist at all.

Cities would need a dinosaur-proof makeover: If humans and dinosaurs had somehow evolved alongside each other, urban planning would be considerably more complicated. Buildings would need reinforced barriers, roads might require dedicated dinosaur crossings and residential areas would need protection from large predators. Imagine being stuck in traffic because a herd of Brachiosaurus decided to cross the road!

Farming would become a challenge: Large herbivorous dinosaurs such as Triceratops and Stegosaurus would require enormous quantities of vegetation. Their presence could affect forests, grasslands and agricultural land. Farmers would have to protect their crops from hungry dinosaurs, while livestock would face competition for food and territory.

Food chain would look different: Large carnivores such as Tyrannosaurus rex would occupy the top of the food chain, influencing the populations and behaviour of other animals. Herbivorous dinosaurs would shape vegetation through grazing, changing entire ecosystems. The balance of nature would be considerably different.

Science would make extraordinary discoveries: Living dinosaurs would give scientists an unprecedented opportunity to study their behaviour, intelligence, communication, reproduction and physiology. Such research could transform our understanding of evolution and animal life.

Would humans survive: Possibly, but it would depend on which dinosaurs survived, where they lived and how humans evolved alongside them. Humans are remarkably adaptable. We have developed tools, built shelters and learned to coexist with dangerous wildlife. But sharing the planet with enormous predators would introduce challenges unlike anything we experience today.

Here's the twist: Dinosaurs are technically still alive! Modern birds evolved from theropod dinosaurs, the same broad group that included Tyrannosaurus rex. So when you see a pigeon, crow or chicken, you're looking at a living dinosaur descendant.