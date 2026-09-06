AI Says: Dreading Monday? These Everyday Habits Could Be The Reason

There’s something about Monday morning that can make even the most enthusiastic person want to stay under the covers. The “Monday blues” refers to that familiar feeling of low energy, dread, irritability or lack of motivation that often hits when the weekend comes to an end and the work week begins. But why does it happen? A few things can contribute:

The weekend-to-work transition: Weekends often give us more freedom over our time. Going back to fixed schedules, deadlines and responsibilities can feel like a sudden loss of autonomy.

Sleep schedule changes: Sleeping and waking later on weekends can disrupt your body clock. Getting up early on Monday can therefore feel harder, even if you technically got enough sleep.

Anticipatory stress: Sometimes the blues begin on Sunday evening, when you start thinking about emails, meetings, unfinished work or the week ahead.

A contrast in mood: If your weekend involved relaxing, socialising or doing things you enjoy, Monday can feel particularly dull by comparison.

Work dissatisfaction: Persistent Monday blues can sometimes be a sign that you're unhappy, overworked or stressed at your job—not simply that you dislike Mondays.

A disrupted routine: Changes in eating, exercise, sleep and screen habits over the weekend can make Monday feel like a reset button.

Interestingly, the phenomenon isn't necessarily about Monday itself. If someone works different days or has an irregular schedule, similar feelings can occur on whatever day they return to work.

The good news: A little Monday sluggishness is generally normal. Keeping your weekend and weekday sleep schedules relatively consistent, planning something enjoyable for Monday, and avoiding a huge pile-up of tasks can make the transition easier.

If the low mood is severe, lasts throughout the week, or keeps happening for a long time, it may be worth looking beyond ordinary "Monday blues" and considering whether stress, burnout or another issue is contributing.