AI says: Do We Really Need Mosquitoes?

Mosquitoes are easy to hate—they spread diseases like Malaria, Dengue, and Zika, causing millions of illnesses every year. From a human perspective, it’s tempting to ask: why not just get rid of them entirely?

But ecologically, mosquitoes aren’t useless. They play a role in food chains—serving as a food source for fish, birds, bats, and other insects. Some species also act as pollinators, feeding on nectar and helping certain plants reproduce. Their larvae contribute to nutrient cycling in aquatic ecosystems.

That said, not all mosquito species are harmful—only a small fraction bite humans and transmit disease. Scientists even argue that eliminating those specific disease-carrying species might have minimal impact on ecosystems, though this is still debated.

So, do we need mosquitoes? Not in the way we need bees or trees—but they are woven into natural systems. The real challenge isn’t deciding whether they should exist, but how to manage their populations without upsetting ecological balance or risking unintended consequences.