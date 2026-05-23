Ahsaas Channa Serves Glam & Desi Elegance At Cannes 2026 As Her Short Film Screening At Festival

Ahsaas Channa Serves Glam & Desi Elegance At Cannes 2026 As Her Short Film Gudgudi Screens At Festival |

Actor Ahsaas Channa marked a major moment in her career as she made a stylish appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival for the screening of her short film Gudgudi. The actress attended the prestigious event at the French Riviera, where the film was showcased under the Short Film Corner at the Rendez-vous Industry Screening.

While Gudgudi earned attention for representing Indian independent cinema on an international stage, Ahsaas equally turned heads with her striking fashion choices throughout the festival.

For one of her standout Cannes appearances, Ahsaas embraced high-fashion glamour in a dramatic metallic gown by designer Aisha Rao. The actor wore the label’s Wild At Heart gunmetal ensemble featuring a ruched satin corset bodice with an off-shoulder silhouette. The gown flowed into an intricately hand-beaded tulle skirt adorned with shimmering embellishments that reflected beautifully under the Cannes lights.

The structured corset detailing accentuated her silhouette while the glittering textures added a bold red-carpet statement. Ahsaas kept the styling sleek and modern, allowing the outfit’s craftsmanship and metallic finish to remain the centre of attention.

Switching from edgy glamour to contemporary desi elegance, Ahsaas also served a refreshing saree look during another outing at Cannes. She chose a vibrant fuchsia satin saree from Kolkata-based label Studio 113’s Mehfil collection.

The drape featured abstract floral detailing spread across glossy satin fabric, giving the traditional silhouette a youthful and fashion-forward touch. Instead of a conventional saree styling, Ahsaas paired the look with a halter-neck crop blouse and left the pallu open and fluid, creating a relaxed contemporary aesthetic.

She elevated the pink ensemble with statement jewellery pieces from SAJNI, The Designer Jewellery Store, including a bold necklace and matching earrings that perfectly complemented the vivid tones of the saree.

Meanwhile, Gudgudi, directed by Manisha K Makwana, has been receiving attention for its emotionally layered storytelling. The short film reportedly explores themes of isolation, emotional conflict, and personal struggles. Its screening at Cannes also highlights the increasing global recognition being received by Indian short films and emerging storytellers.