After New York, Pranay Patil wins hearts at bookstores and cafes in India

While we talk about people testing their limits and defying odds to chisel a path by creating a niche in their fields for new talents to follow, we realise that creative minds usually get left without meaningful discussions. Each move made by such minds portray unique dimensions . We couldn’t help but notice how Pranay Patil did the same, while also emerging as a ‘much talked about’ author and a selfless activist.

Patil has raised the bar for others in the industry as a novelist with his cathartic, informative and thrilling novel named Burgundy Winters: in Europe, which became an American Best-seller within a few months of its release. He is an educator, farmer, engineer and a social activist who loves putting his thoughts and emotions on paper, but most importantly, his easy going style of writing connects well with readers. The engineering graduate from Germany has dipped his romantic quill into a pot of paranormal colours thereby creating an engaging POV style that makes readers crave for more.

Patil’s piece was highly requested at places like the Kunzum Café in Delhi, the Assam Book Fair, and Crossword in Dehradun. It sold in unprecedented numbers at the Assam Book Fair. The recent signing in Dehradun was attended by several prominent personalities like renowned educationists of Dehradun Rupu Ray, Paramjeet Singh Kalra, Janajit Ray and Ashwin Kohli, Bodhijit Ray, celebrated business magnates of the city Surbhi Vachani, Deepjyot Singh Bagga, Sanjog Berry and Savneet Singh Bagga, doctors Dr. Barun Sarkar and Dr. Kunal Sikund and Dehradun’s philanthropists Aman Nath, Rajat Nath and Rishabh Saklani.

Burgundy Winters , which hit #9 in the USA at launch, has so far sold millions of copies internationally and thousands in India takes readers into the paranormal and romantic world of the author, intertwining love, tragedy, addiction, and self-forgiveness. Patil donates all of the book’s profits to underprivileged children.