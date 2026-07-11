Afraid To Visit A Sexologist? Expert Explains What To Expect & Answers Common Questions On Intimacy, Marriage & Sexual Health | File Pic (Representative Image)

I am 29 and have some queries, but fear visiting, thinking, what is the role of a sexologist and how do they treat?

Very important point you have raised here. Most people think the same, and being a taboo topic, remain closed and prefer to suffer in silence. But the fact is, a simple consultation with a sexologist can change your life miraculously. An experienced sexologist will listen to you empathetically and in detail. Privacy is always maintained, and as "we do not judge you," it gives you a platform to express whatever is on your mind. After figuring out the root cause of your problem, you are guided with the right knowledge, as most people learn through porn. It helps one understand the underlying problem and its depth. Needful treatment or therapy is explained, if needed. It focuses on your relationship with yourself and your partner too. In the case of couples, couple therapy works great. Ex 1: ED doesn't always need Viagra. It can be due to performance anxiety or relationship discord. Ex 2: Vaginismus doesn’t mean she doesn't allow the partner to perform. Both cases can be solved with genuine insights without medicines.

We have been married for 5 years. After my first miscarriage, and now because of job timings and shift duties, we have been unable to have sex for almost 1 year. I am worried about our sexless married life. What can we do?

I agree, sex is the greatest glue for married life. But a healthy relationship does breathe without sex too. There are situational factors right now for you. What matters more is mutual love, respect, and trust. Relationships go on a roller coaster when communication is missing. So, both must talk and express themselves to each other. Emotional intimacy matters more than physical intimacy. You both must figure out some day and carve out some time for yourselves. One needs to choose for oneself. Prioritize and plan. You know your schedules better.

I am 52 and had undergone cardiac surgery. I don't have the fitness to perform the act with my wife, in spite of desiring to, and I feel depressed. Please guide.

The brain is the biggest sex organ. A mind full of fantasy makes you aroused.

Age and sexual desire have nothing to do with your illness. To be more medically clear, some medicines do interfere with the erection of the penis. Orgasm is independent of erection and ejaculation. Loving, kissing, and cuddling your partner matter, and you can achieve release by masturbating. Please continue pleasuring yourself. Don’t feel your sex life is over. You have your whole body to explore. Sex is not only about erection and ejaculation. It is much deeper, and beyond it lies a deep sense of satisfaction. You can visit a sexologist who will guide you further.