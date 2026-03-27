AD Singh Looks Back At 25 Years Of Olive Bar And Kitchen Mumbai

AD Singh, Founder and MD, Olive Bar and Kitchen | Pics: Olive Bar and Kitchen Mumbai

Olive Bar and Kitchen Mumbai opened its doors to the public 25 years ago as a special place. The restaurant resonates because it’s honest, warm, and human, and people feel that vibe the moment they walk in. Over the years, the menu has shifted, the bar has evolved, and the music has changed, but that sense of familiarity has remained unchanged. I love seeing couples who’ve been coming for 20 years singing next to groups in their 20s discovering it for the first time, or watching the children of our earliest guests return as the next generation.

abhishek

Our teams work hard to make sure our diners feel valued when they come to Olive, and I feel this appreciation goes a long way in bringing them back, again and again. Of course, it’s backed by a great all-round experience starting from the service, the food and drink, the warmth of the servers and the charm of the seating. As for staying relevant, for me, it has always been about curiosity and a little courage. We observe the city and the industry, and tap into what feels right. Sometimes it’s a new ingredient, a twist on an old favourite, or something a little unexpected. It’s still the same place, just a bit more adventurous.

Truffle Boulevadier |

We don’t chase trends, but we stay open to what resonates with the brand. That balance between trying new things and staying true to the soul of the place is what has kept the restaurant alive all these years. Trends are cues, not rules; they don’t shape our philosophy. It’s always about the people. Different generations bring their own ideas of what’s fun and exciting, and that keeps us curious. We try to create moments that appeal without ever feeling forced. Our job is to read the room, notice what sparks interest, and bring it into the space naturally. If it connects with people, if it becomes part of their story, then it’s worth exploring.

AD and Sabina Singh, 25th Anniversary Party |

During the pandemic, when everything stopped, it hit me that a restaurant isn’t just about food. It’s about people, both guests and the team. We had to find new ways to stay connected, support the staff, and keep the place feeling alive even with the doors closed. It reminded me that the real strength isn’t in the walls or tables; it’s in the people who show up every day.

Olive Bandra Courtyard, 2026 |

The last 25 years have taught me that it’s about showing up every day and caring about the little things. For me, it’s never been about reinvention—it’s about continuity with a touch of innovation. It’s about being thorough, deepening what already exists, and protecting what makes the place what it is: the relationships, the sense of community, the feeling people carry with them when they walk in. At the same time, we let it evolve in small, meaningful ways. This balance is what has carried us through the last 25 years, and it’s what will carry us forward.