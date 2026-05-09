Actress Divya Dutta On Chiraiya: 'Change Must Begin At Home To Break Patriarchy'

It’s almost as if the ‘y’ in her first name is an add-on: Divya Dutta is no less than a Diva.

In her career that began all of 32 years ago as the heroine of the musical romance, Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna, Divya started out as a leading lady, moved to supporting roles, did English, Punjabi, Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Nepali films and TV serials and web series, besides authoring two books on relationships. Winning various awards also has become a regular habit, and her impressive tally is topped by the National Best Supporting Actress award for Irada.

Divya has just played a whopper of a protagonist in the web series, Chiraiya. She is Kamlesh, an uneducated daughter-in-law who awakens to a cruel reality in her household and forges a unique solution to change its conditioned perception of womanhood.

We begin our talk with this critically-acclaimed show and her performance in it.

Excerpts from the interview:

The response to the show is great, but some have issues with the way it concludes.

Yes, there are viewers who felt that the end could have been different in some way. Not everyone can be on the same page, but the common point is that everyone has liked it and it has made an impact, and that is most important. Also, I think that the way the show ended was just right: we always look for solutions outside the home, and think of what could have been the way further.

But I think that we should start every big change at home. A woman needs respect in every way, and at all times. We have to de-condition ourselves from the patriarchal way of thinking and unlearn the wrong beliefs and perceptions that have been ingrained into us. In the end, a person will only realize the gravity of what he has done wrong when he stops taking relationships for granted and realizes that he can lose his rights to be a family member.

The character of the father-in-law reflects a sordid reality.

Yes, well-educated and even learned people are pre-conditioned. Kamlesh, my character, looks up to her father-in-law and expects respect for women and transparency from him. But he never once says that his son has done something terribly wrong. Again, the point is that such conversations must start at home. Look within and strengthen your own world first. Don’t look for legal avenues.

I have followed your career down the years and I must say that you are among the very few artistes who always shine and never disappoint, even when the project you feature in comes across as below par.

Thank you for saying that. The point is that you can lie to the world but not to yourself! I think I was just four years old when I must have decided that acting is what I wanted to do for the first time. I come from a doctor’s family and once I dreamt of this and it became a reality, there were no half-measures for me: koi beech ka rasta nahin tha! I always had a hunger to do better, and when success came, to do even better.

How much would you credit directors for your performances?

I would give them complete credit for my evolution. A great director places you in the correct way in a story and motivates and guides you. An actor gets the right sur (pitch) about his character from him, and when you know that someone is watching you and observing you, then you become like a child. Actors are like children and you are on your toes! Your performance has to become better and you become a part of your team effort as you see things from a different perspective, not just about your own work! And that was the case very much with Chiraiya in the way Shashant Shah guided me.

And you are right, I have worked with some of the finest directors in the industry! I have had the privilege of working with people like Yash Chopra), Sriram Raghavan, Anurag Basu, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Neeraj Pandey.

As an actor, you have also worked with Dev Anand, Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan among others. Dev-saab even directed you. How was your experience with them?

I have grown up watching their movies and when you see and meet them in person, it develops you both as an artiste and as a human being. You learn from such legends, like how kind and generous Dev-saab was with me. And when you watch them perform, I see their hunger for their craft intact after decades, and that is so amazing!

Among around 125 films, which would you rate as your top-of-the-mind personal favourites among your performances?

That is a question that should actually be for my audience!

I am one of them.

(Laughs) I would list Veer-Zaara, Bhaag Milka Bhaag, Sharmaji Ki Beti, Bandish Bandits and now Chiraiya among them!

One of your books, Me and Ma, has been on your mother, your pillar of support all along, and the other, The Stars in My Sky: Those who Brightened My Film Journey, obviously on those who helped you in your professional journey. What motivated you to put your feelings on paper?

I think that support is needed for every human being, not just an artiste, at every stage in life! I thought I could write well, aur man kiya to likh daali (and I decided to write when I felt like doing so)!

Finally, how do you see life ahead?

I see my life ahead with a lot of hope and hunger. I see it so bright for all of us to coexist beautifully on planet Earth with peace and love. As an actor, I see a hunger to do more work, better work, and win hearts. I am a simple person, and I believe in enjoying each day that I have! There are no other big ambitions!