Acing The Game In Digital Creation, Make Way For Riya Mavi

For a few people, entering their chosen niches and making a name for themselves may take years. A few others, however, reach their definition of success much earlier in their lives and careers, inspiring other up-and-comers and aspiring talents. These individuals go against the tides and fight the storms to reach an influential position in their respective industries. We couldn’t help but notice the massive momentum Riya Mavi created with her creative talents in the digital landscape as a digital creator.

Who is Riya Mavi, you wonder? Today, this young girl who was born in Muzaffarnagar, UP, India, has made a name for herself as a one-of-a-kind digital creator, creating a journey of success and upward growth in the digital landscape. The 1998-born, since her growing up years, saw herself getting inclined more towards everything creative and artistic. Little did she know that she would find herself in the digital world years later, creating some fun, engaging, and relatable content.



Riya Mavi is known for her incredible visions and content on travel, fashion, and lifestyle, which has garnered her thousands of followers on Instagram and is growing daily. She started her journey in modeling and acting seven years ago and showcased her skills in collaboration with a YouTube channel which at that point had garnered a massive 10 million subscribers at a time when social media wasn’t even that mainstream.

She has excelled as a full-time traveler and content creator, as well as an actor and model. Her content generally revolves around social awareness and motivational videos on Facebook that easily engage audiences and intrigue them to see more of her content. Riya Mavi has emerged as a unique content creator whose digital presence has been infectious, so much so that many young creative minds today look up to her and her content and wish to be like her.

Besides taking over the digital landscape, she is also an entrepreneur with her salon in greater Noida, Sugar Hugs Studio, and is also planning to expand its presence with more branches, while also rising as a makeup artist. Riya Mavi has made a name for herself with several collaboration projects like Incredible India for Dharamshala, Delhi Duty Free promotion and more, winning an award and enormous recognition.