Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla Launch Mubarak Baug

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla | Pics: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Celebrating 40 years of their couture house, couturiers and cultural ambassadors of India’s contemporary fashion world, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, have launched a new cultural landmark, Mubarak Baug, at the iconic Framjee Cawasjee Institute in South Mumbai. The 20,000-square-feet gilded flagship store houses their fashion house’s gilded grandeur, reflecting four decades of their mastery of Indian crafts and traditions.

Located at the heritage building of the Framjee Cawasjee Institute in South Mumbai, the space is designed by their latest interior decor enterprise, A Wonder Room, set to launch in Goa. Meant as a formal curatorial structure for a body of work the duo has been building for years through spaces, objects, and events—bringing art, craft, and culture together as complete experiences. Inside Mubarak Baug, the jaw-dropping scale and imagination of the maison comes alive, as it houses their couture and ready-to-wear, jewellery and significant archival pieces. From mythological visions to surreal frescoes and havelis, every element is handcrafted by artisans from around the country.

A passage of miniature jharokas opens into a world where mirror-on-mirror craftsmanship shimmers in layered brilliance—five to six tiers of hand-cut glass that scatter light across an almost ethereal realm. Here, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla reinterpret their signature shola craft, while a restored staircase leads to the Bombay Skyline Corridor, an embossed ode to the city that shaped them. Inside, the AJSK maximalist dream unfolds—bridal finery, rare Bandhanis, and hand embroideries gleam. Golden screens carve out intimate pathways, while mythic swans glide across illuminated ceilings. Artisan-made walls lead to the AJSK Jewellery Vault shaped like a diamond, housing their exquisite handcrafted gems.

At the other end, a stepwell-inspired museum displays archival masterpieces—from the Architectural Coat to Madhuri Dixit’s Devdas ghagra—celebrating timeless Indian craftsmanship in all its grandeur. ‘Mubarak Baug’—a garden of celebration—unfurls as a destination where elegance meets exuberance. Conceived as a living royal garden, it captures the opulence of Indian palaces, where couture becomes pure desire. With India showcasing how retail luxury spaces are created with care and craft, here’s another bucket list store that is a marvel of art, science, and technology. With hand crafted corners exuding Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s unmistakable maximalism, here you can come in and revel in their timeless celebratory spirit.