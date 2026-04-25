'A Supernatural Thriller At This Scale…': Director Vikranth Pawar’s 'Ankahi' Hits Mumbai Stage

Supernatural thrillers are always exciting to either read or watch. And if it is seen on the stage, the excitement goes to another level. After succeeding in Delhi, Aadyam Theatre now offers an exciting Hindi play for those interested in this genre.

Ankahi, the first-ever supernatural thriller in Indian theatre, will be seen in Mumbai as part of Season 8 of Aadyam Theatre. This Hindi adaptation of The Woman in Black has already managed to create interest among audiences due to its atmospheric storytelling and minimal yet gripping stagecraft.

Ankahi has been directed by Vikranth Pawar and stars Rohit Chaudhary and Gopal Datt. The play can be called a rare take on the thriller genre in Indian theatre.

Pawar speaks to The Free Press Journal regarding the play, what it offers, directing a supernatural thriller in Hindi, and his experiences in theatre.

Excerpts from the interview:

A supernatural thriller like Ankahi, and that too an adaptation of the classic The Woman in Black – how did that happen? And that too in Hindi?

The Woman in Black is a long-running play in the UK, and I had seen its production years ago. Since then, I have always wanted to make it for the Indian audiences. Adapting it to Hindi felt like the right choice to make the story more relatable to the Indian audiences. Supernatural thriller, as a genre, has never been staged at this scale on the Indian stage in recent years. So, I was excited to bring this to Aadyam Theatre. I am grateful they saw the potential and supported the play.

Describe the process of developing this play while keeping the core of the book and supernatural thriller intact and trying to make the play your own.

The structure and the dramaturgy of the original play by Stephen Mallatratt and Susan Hill are provenly perfect, and we did nothing that would disturb that. There is a good reason the original has been running for so long in the UK and around the world in the form of travelling productions. The script of the original play is absolutely genius. We adapted it into Hindi and moved the story’s location to the Sundarbans so that the Indian audiences can relate to it better and feel more immersed in the characters and the story.

Rohit Chaudhary & Gopal Datt |

How have you kept the spook and thrill element intact?

We have worked very hard to bring the spooks and thrills alive on stage, and the audience will have a fantastic ride through the story.

What was more challenging – doing a supernatural thriller play in Hindi or adapting a classic for the Hindi stage?

Each aspect has its own challenges and responsibilities. When you attempt a story in the supernatural thriller genre, it comes with its own demands on sets, costumes, sound, lighting and special effects. We have to use all the tools to create the world of the story and help the performers to bring the story to life. I am happy that we were able to achieve that successfully, even from a Hindi adaptation standpoint.

What made you cast Rohit Chaudhary and Gopal Datt in the play?

I feel fortunate to have Gopal Datt and Rohit Chaudhary as the cast. Both are from NSD and have a very fine understanding of the craft. What’s amazing about the two of them is their on-stage chemistry, and that was one element we hadn’t planned. It just came about during rehearsals and is getting better with every show.

Gopal Datt & Rohit Chaudhary |

The play premiered in March 2026 in Delhi. How has the response been so far?

It was really fabulous to see the audience response; the Delhi audiences loved the show and had great things to say about it. We hope the Mumbai audience, too, is enthralled by the experience that is Aadyam Theatre’s Ankahi. The one thing that stays with you is the collective reactions of shock and awe that you receive during the show as the story unfolds.

What was working with Aadyam Theatre like?

Aadyam Theatre is an incredible platform for theatre makers in India. Working with the Aadyam Theatre team has been a joy as everything is so seamlessly handled and is so well streamlined. Besides the funding and marketing, which itself are very crucial and often the biggest challenges for theatre makers, the support you receive for your play, be it artistic or logistic, is like no other.

Gopal Datt & Rohit Chaudhary |

You have quite a few successful theatre productions, including large-scale musical plays like Beauty and the Beast, to explore plays on human bonds like Laughing Wild, Clogged Arteries, and Anything But Love. How was your journey of creating plays that showcase your directorial talent while making plays that connect with the audience?

When I started out doing theatre back in 1998, I had never imagined that I would get to work on such fantastic shows. I have truly been fortunate to have been given the opportunity to create these wonderful shows.

How do you pick a topic for a play?

There is no one thing that drives the choice – it depends on several factors – from the script to the collaborators to where you are in life at that moment to what resonates with you at the time. And sometimes you don’t choose to play; the play chooses you.

Rohit Chaudhary |

Over the years, have you seen a change in theatre-going audience?

The audience today, I feel, is much more open to new ideas; in fact, I think they seek them. What amazes me, though, is in this time of heightened distraction there is a loyal theatre audience that chooses to get locked into a story unfolding on stage, extending themselves to the medium. I feel this happens so beautifully in the theatre, and I find it fascinating that we can do that with such ease.

What problems, do you think, Indian theatre still faces?

Theatre infrastructure is a massive issue. We have a good network of theatres. But because they were built decades ago, they lack the most updated requirements of space, tech and infra. It would be wonderful if we could upgrade these iconic venues and make them new-age performance-friendly. There will be an incredible spike in the footfalls to the theatre medium if this happens.

Rohit Chaudhary & Gopal Datt |

Who are your idols in Indian theatre?

I love and admire many people’s work in the theatre, ranging from commercial and regional to experimental. They all have something unique to present, and it is a delight to experience their craft at play when they have hit upon something that aligns with their voice.

What kind of work you still haven’t explored in theatre?

Oh, there are so many, so many titles – satire, mythology, tragedy, slapstick comedy, whodunit, monologues, romance – the list is endless.

Do you see Gen Z connecting with theatre, especially when there are so many distractions?

Gen Z needs to sample it to connect with it. I think the challenge for theatre is to compete with the distractions. But I think you walk into the theatre, open to experience the magic of theatre, only when you are ready, and that often is when you want to quieten down all the noise from all the distractions and commit to being immersed in something inexplicable and unique.

Rohit Chaudhary & Gopal Datt |

Describe Ankahi in one line for those interested in watching it.

Aadyam Theatre’s Ankahi is an unforgettable theatrical experience. If you love theatre and regularly watch plays, then this show should be next on your watchlist. And if theatre is not your thing, then let this show open the doors to the magical world of theatre for you.

(Catch the play today at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra, Mumbai)