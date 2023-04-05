 A rare 52-Year-Old 'Bowmore Single Malt Scotch Whiskey' is now available at Mumbai Duty Free
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleA rare 52-Year-Old 'Bowmore Single Malt Scotch Whiskey' is now available at Mumbai Duty Free

A rare 52-Year-Old 'Bowmore Single Malt Scotch Whiskey' is now available at Mumbai Duty Free

Bowmore 1965 is the newest addition to the illustrious 50-year-old vault series, following the 1965 and 1964 releases.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai Duty Free at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport brings a remarkably rare offering from the world-renowned Bowmore distillery. The Bowmore 1965 is a 52-year-old single malt scotch whiskey that showcases over 230 years of maturation knowledge within the No.1 Vaults, the oldest maturation warehouse in the world.

As of now a limited number of 232 bottles have been released worldwide, and one of them is now available for purchase in India at Mumbai Duty Free. It has been carefully nurtured over the years by legendary distillery manager, Eddie MacAffer, making it a must-have for any whiskey connoisseur.

“We are dedicated to providing our customers with unique products and are pleased to bring the Bowmore 1965 to India, exclusively available at our store. This 52-year-old spirit represents our commitment to excellence and our promise to provide a superior and unparalleled shopping experience for its esteemed clientele,” SAID Amit Butani, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships at Mumbai Duty Free.

Bowmore 1965 is the newest addition to the illustrious 50-year-old vault series, following the 1965 and 1964 releases.

Read Also
Whiskey day: 7 classic cocktails that you simply cannot miss
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

A rare 52-Year-Old 'Bowmore Single Malt Scotch Whiskey' is now available at Mumbai Duty Free

A rare 52-Year-Old 'Bowmore Single Malt Scotch Whiskey' is now available at Mumbai Duty Free

7 pictures that show royal family members are just like any of us

7 pictures that show royal family members are just like any of us

Bird Paradise in Singapore: Here's everything you need to know about this soon-to-open tourist...

Bird Paradise in Singapore: Here's everything you need to know about this soon-to-open tourist...

Ramadan 2023: Relish on a royal Nalli Nihari by Chef Anirudh Deshpande of Westin Goa

Ramadan 2023: Relish on a royal Nalli Nihari by Chef Anirudh Deshpande of Westin Goa

Mumbai: From Scallion Pancake to Sweet Chilli Tenderlo, Royal China's 20th anniversary menu is a...

Mumbai: From Scallion Pancake to Sweet Chilli Tenderlo, Royal China's 20th anniversary menu is a...