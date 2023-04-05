A rare 52-Year-Old 'Bowmore Single Malt Scotch Whiskey' is now available at Mumbai Duty Free

Mumbai Duty Free at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport brings a remarkably rare offering from the world-renowned Bowmore distillery. The Bowmore 1965 is a 52-year-old single malt scotch whiskey that showcases over 230 years of maturation knowledge within the No.1 Vaults, the oldest maturation warehouse in the world.

As of now a limited number of 232 bottles have been released worldwide, and one of them is now available for purchase in India at Mumbai Duty Free. It has been carefully nurtured over the years by legendary distillery manager, Eddie MacAffer, making it a must-have for any whiskey connoisseur.

“We are dedicated to providing our customers with unique products and are pleased to bring the Bowmore 1965 to India, exclusively available at our store. This 52-year-old spirit represents our commitment to excellence and our promise to provide a superior and unparalleled shopping experience for its esteemed clientele,” SAID Amit Butani, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships at Mumbai Duty Free.

Bowmore 1965 is the newest addition to the illustrious 50-year-old vault series, following the 1965 and 1964 releases.

