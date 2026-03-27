A Love Letter In Gold: Farah Khan Ali On Her Most Personal Collection Yet

Farah Ali Khan with her father, actor Sanjay Khan, at her new store launch |

“My mother had extraordinary style. She loved things with texture, soul, history, and character,” says Farah Khan Ali, a sentiment that becomes the emotional cornerstone of her newest collection dedicated to her mother, Zarine Khan. Born to Bollywood actor Sanjay Khan and late model Zarine Khan, Ali returns to her first muse, her mother. Titled Zarine—The Golden One, the collection brings together delicate nature-inspired designs and gemstones that are as vibrant as the muse. At a moment when globally, jewellery is embracing bold self-expression—think sculptural forms, oversized silhouettes, and a vibrant return to coloured gemstones—her work feels both timely and deeply personal. In translating her mother’s instinctive elegance into jewels, Ali moves beyond trend, creating pieces that carry emotion as much as aesthetic power.

Zarine—The Golden One collection is a tribute to her late mother and first muse, Zarine Sanjay Khan |

We catch a glimpse of this collection at her new store in Chemco House, Fort, conceived as an intimate, almost gallery-like world, where jewellery is experienced as art. The boutique reflects her signature design language: layered, thoughtful, and quietly luxurious. Within this intimate setting, her jewellery creations—eclectic necklaces, animal-inspired bracelets, pearl sautoirs, and bold cocktail rings—unfold as expressions of memory, identity, and a rich mix of métiers d’art. From here, the conversation turns inward, as Ali lets us in on her design language, the trends shaping jewellery today, and more.

A Love Letter in Gold

Zarine—The Golden One collection, dedicated to my mother, comes from a very emotional place. She had extraordinary style, but beyond that, she had presence, grace, and an instinctive understanding of beauty. I remember her love of beautiful interiors, flowers, old-world elegance, richly layered jewellery, and things that felt expressive and alive. She made beauty feel deeply personal. That memory became the anchor. Certain motifs, colours, textures, and the fluidity of the pieces all came from remembering how she lived, what she loved, and how naturally she wore beauty as an extension of herself. In many ways, it is a love letter to the woman who first shaped my understanding of beauty.

A new language of adornment

In many ways, this evolution is also being shaped by a new generation of wearers, who are redefining how jewellery is experienced. Younger consumers are approaching fine jewellery in a far more personal and intuitive way. They are less interested in rigid rules and more interested in meaning, individuality, layering, and self-expression. They want jewellery that moves with them; from day to evening, from sentiment to style. They are also deeply visual and highly responsive to story. They do not just want to buy a jewel; they want to understand its soul, its purpose, and how it becomes part of their own life.

Jewellery as identity

What resonates with me most right now is the return of personality. We are moving away from jewellery that feels overly anonymous and toward pieces that are expressive, sculptural, colourful, and emotionally charged. I love that shift. There is a renewed appreciation for jewellery as identity, not just ornament as something that says who you are, what you love, and how you want to feel.

Building modern heirlooms

A modern heirloom is something that feels relevant today, but timeless enough to be cherished for generations. It must have emotional permanence as well as design integrity. If one is investing, I would always suggest beautifully made diamond earrings, a signature pendant or medallion, a statement ring with real character, and a necklace or bracelet that becomes part of your identity. The key is to choose pieces with soul, craftsmanship, and longevity.

Allure of coloured gemstones

Coloured gemstones are having a resurgence because they bring personality, emotion, and individuality to fine jewellery. Emeralds are timeless: regal, vibrant, and full of life. I also love rubellite for its richness and depth. I am deeply drawn to turquoise, chrysoprase, chalcedony, and opals. Turquoise offers the most beautiful blue, while white and black opals have a remarkable play of light that feels almost magical. I love experimenting with colour because working with gemstones is, in many ways, like painting on an artistic canvas. I am naturally drawn to unusual colours and textures, and I often like to mix transparent, opaque, and translucent stones to create jewels that feel layered, expressive, and unexpected.

A Journey through craft and culture

The idea of jewellery as identity is also shaped by everything I absorb through travel—different cultures, histories, and visual languages. Travel sharpens the eye in a way nothing else can. I often come back from my travels with impressions rather than literal references: a carved doorway, a dome, a mosaic, a garden, a particular shade of sky. If I were to create a jewellery trail around the world, I would begin in Jaipur for its gemstones and the romance of Indian craftsmanship, then move to Istanbul for ornament, symbolism, and old-world grandeur. Cairo would be essential for its mythology, form, and sense of ancient beauty, and I would absolutely include Samarkand and other historic crossroads where architecture, colour, and cultural exchange create a completely different visual richness. For me, the most inspiring jewellery trail would not only be about shopping or visiting museums, but about understanding how beauty, symbolism, and craftsmanship travel through civilisation.