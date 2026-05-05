A Floral Feast Awaits You At Hakkasan, Mumbai; Inside The Restaurant's Bloom Menu That Marries Garden-Fresh Aesthetics & Modern Cantonese Food

Blooming Flower Chicken Dumplings and Chive Flower with Edamame Soup |

Hakkasan's Bloom menu is designed to impress, minus the stress. It's pretty to look at and even better to taste. Flowers serve not just as a garnish, but also double up as an ingredient in most dishes.

First up, you've got to taste the minimalist, ingredient-led Chive Flower with Edamame Soup. It's warm, refreshing and beautiful to look at with water chestnuts, chive flowers, goji berries and edamame floating around in a crystal clear broth. Though sauces are available, the soup is best experienced in its pure, unaltered form.

Marigold Mirage, Lavender Bloom and Peach Blossom |

Extending The Seasonal Floral Theme Into Mixology & Mocktails

Floral cocktails extend Hakkasan's seasonal theme beyond the plate. Marigold Mirage glows in the colours of spring with tequila, mezcal, marigold, mango, kumquat and ginger. Mango brings in the sweetness, kumquat lends the tart-citrus flavour, and ginger adds a subtle hint of spice to this bitter-sweet drink.

Lavender Veil combines gin, lavender and vanilla with peach foam and basil, offering a soft, aromatic sip in a striking blue hue.

Teetotalers rejoice, because the warmth of spring reflects in the zero-proof cocktails. Peaches, toasted jasmine rice and mint give you the fruity Peach Blossom. It is as good as eating perfectly ripe peaches on the beach, but with the cooling sensation of mint.

Lavender Bloom heroes grapefruit, lavender and raspberry. The bitterness of grapefruit is masked with the floral sweetness of lavender and the acidity of raspberries.

Trio Kingdom and Bubble Prawn |

Pastel Dumplings, Fruit-Filled Spring Rolls & Curated Dim Sum Baskets

Blooming Flower Chicken Dumplings are the reason you'll keep returning to this menu. A peek into the basket will reveal cute little dim sums in pastel shades, each garnished with a yellow flower that adds a bit of sunshine and cheer to the dish.

The Bubble Prawn, Cosmo and Fruits Spring Roll truly lives up to its name. The puffed-up deep-fried pastry, which resembles a bubble, has just a thin filling at the bottom. In every bite, you will be able to taste tropical fruits like kiwi, mango, green apple and orange. It's a little sweet, a little tangy and best enjoyed with a mango mayo dip.

The Trio Kingdom is an assorted basket of dim sum. There are three varieties of vegetarian dim sum including the golden tudou (potato) and pine nut dumpling, lotus root and pak choi dumpling, and mushroom and water chestnut dumpling.

Black Truffle Crab Meat and Sauteed Chicken |

The Savory-Spicy Shacha Makes Its Debut In The Main Course

Shacha in, Schezwan out! The main course features a lovely combo of stir-fry dishes like the Sauteed Chicken with asparagus in shacha sauce (it is made of dried seafood, garlic, ginger, shallots, chilies, and oil). 10 on 10 for the presentation — the diced chicken comes in an edible basket; however, the real star is the smoky, spicy and subtly sweet shacha sauce. A fun addition to the veg menu, Stir-Fry Broccoli with Macadamia Nuts served in a yellow chilli sauce is full of texture and flavours.

The standout dish would have to be the Black Truffle Crab Meat served with mantou (soft, fluffy, Chinese steam buns). This is a layered dish that is to be assembled on the table; the freshly baked bread goes on top of a crunchy lettuce, the luxurious crab meat sauce with tobiko caviar is poured over it, and the dish is best eaten with your hands, like a gourmet sandwich. The crunch of the lettuce, the cloud-like softness of the bun and the rich flavours of the crab meat create a deeply satisfying and memorable experience.

Blue Pea Rice comes in two variants — butter garlic with luffa gourd for vegetarians and egg white with prawns for non-vegetarians. It gets its blue colour from the pea flower. A version of the stewed rice, served in a bowl, is comforting with shiitake mushrooms and onions. Scoop it with the broth of egg white or luffa gourd and enjoy it warm.

Blue Pea Rice with egg white and prawns |

Summer's Sweetest Indulgence: A Rose Blossom Dessert

The indulgent mascarpone mousse cheesecake arrives as a floral masterpiece, starring a rose pistachio sponge with mixed berry compote and gulkand. Sweet, tangy and creamy, the dessert is paired with a smooth and elegant white chocolate citrus ice cream.

Address: Hakkasan, 2nd Floor, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.

Cost for two: ₹2,500 (approx.) without alcohol