I had always imagined the Tour du Mont Blanc (TMB) as a trek for serious mountaineers—fit, experienced and ready to spend 10—12 days battling steep climbs and unpredictable Alpine weather. Then I went and did it.

At nearly 60, with a group of friends who were mostly first-timers at multi-day trekking, we discovered that the TMB is not just about endurance. It is about choosing your route, knowing when to push yourself, when to take a bus or cable car, and most importantly, enjoying the journey.

At around 170 km, the TMB takes you through the spectacular Alps of France, Italy and Switzerland. Along the way are snow-capped peaks, glaciers, alpine meadows, mountain refuges, charming villages—and enough cheese and ice cream to keep morale high!

What surprised me most was how accessible and flexible the TMB can be. So, if you have ever thought a multi-day Alpine trek is beyond you, here is my ABCD of the TMB: ABCD — Any Body Can Do!

A — Adventure for Everyone

The TMB is essentially a circuit built around mountain huts—or Refuges in France and Switzerland and Refugios in Italy. These provide overnight accommodation at strategic points along the trail.

What makes the TMB special is its flexibility. You don't necessarily have to walk every kilometre. If you are tired, running behind schedule, facing bad weather or simply want to give your legs a break, public buses, cable cars and chair lifts allow you to skip sections of the trail. In our group of six, only three of us completed every stage on foot!

The trails are well marked and supported by apps such as OSM and Track and Trail, which can work offline using GPS. One useful lesson: TMB signposts indicate walking time rather than distance. And if you see VAR on a signpost, you have an alternate route to choose from.

B — Bonding Beyond Borders

Cable car to Augile Du Midi |

Our group itself was a reflection of today's global India: three US citizens, one from the UK and two from India. Five of us were JBIMS batchmates, joined by the son of one of our friends.

Almost all of us were approaching 60, and barring one seasoned trekker, we were first-timers at a multi-day trekking expedition.

The idea came from our resident TMB enthusiast, who had completed the trek earlier. He became our planner, logistics manager and Sutradhar, helping us customise the route, book mountain huts, arrange transport and prepare us for what lay ahead.

Planning started almost nine months before the trek. Flights, visas, accommodation, transport, trekking gear and even customised T-shirts had to be coordinated.

And, of course, there were pre-trek scares. One teammate nearly dropped out with a hamstring/knee niggle. Then our team leader developed a severe stiff neck and considered pulling out. With two days in Geneva before the trek, we convinced both to join us, rest and recover.

Thankfully, both made it to the starting line!

C — Cross Borders, Cross Mountains

Glacier enroute |

We began at Les Contamines-Montjoie in France, rather than completing the traditional 10—12 day circuit back to Les Houches. Our customised seven-day route took us across three countries.

The first two days were serious business: six- to seven-hour hikes with ascents of around 1,000 metres, crossing mountain passes such as Col de la Croix du Bonhomme and Col des Fours.

The rewards were spectacular—alpine meadows, snow-covered peaks, glaciers and little mountain cafés where cheese, milk products and freshly baked treats somehow tasted even better after a few hours of climbing.

We crossed into Italy through the Col de Seigne and eventually reached Courmayeur, a charming Alpine town where a comfortable hotel, hot shower, focaccia, gelato and Mont Blanc chocolates felt like luxury after a night in a mountain dormitory!

The next few days took us back into Switzerland, through Val Ferret and Lac Champex, before another climb to Col de Balme brought us back into France.

There were also moments of mild panic. On one descent, our group split after some of us wandered off the main trail. Four reached the foothills while two were still somewhere up the mountain. Mobile phones and anxious messages suddenly became more important than the scenery!

D — Discover the Joy Beyond the Trek

Glass box |

The TMB experience isn't confined to walking. The mountain refuges themselves are an experience. You share dormitories, dining tables and stories with trekkers from around the world. Facilities are basic, discipline is important and everyone follows the simple rule: carry your litter back.

At the end of the trek, Chamonix was the perfect finale. We celebrated our arrival with sumptuous sandwiches and double scoops of delicious ice cream—happily joining the queue for our well-deserved treat!

Group pic with Mont Blanc |

The following day, we took the cable car to Aiguille du Midi, rising to 3,842 metres for spectacular views of the French, Swiss and Italian Alps and Mont Blanc. Stepping into the glass box, Le Pas dans Ie Vide, was quite literally a walk into the void.

We also took the historic red cogwheel train to Mer de Glace, France's largest glacier. After seven days of trekking, these attractions offered the perfect way to enjoy the Alps without having to climb another mountain!

Is TMB really for everyone?

India flag at last hike |

All you need is the willingness to step out of your comfort zone, a little preparation, good friends to walk with—and perhaps a double scoop of ice cream waiting at the finish!

I hope this ABCD—Any Body Can Do! inspires you to add this remarkable journey to your own bucket list.

(Banking and Finance professional, with passion for the great outdoors)