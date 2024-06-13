A Decade Of Building Trust And Families' Progenesis Journey Of Providing Fertility Care

6. Seek Support: Talk to someone you trust about what's making you angry. Sometimes, just venting your feelings to a friend or family member can provide relief and perspective. | Pexels

Progenesis Fertility Center was started in 2014 with the aim of providing advanced fertility treatments and care that were yet to be received by the people of India. The clinic was soon known for providing personalized treatments that yielded successful results. And so began the journey of this fertility clinic that resulted in a fruitful one.

After completing a decade in the reproductive healthcare industry, Progenesis Fertility Center has achieved successful results for numerous expectant parents, with the help of personalized and advanced treatments, fulfilling the initial goal with which the clinic was started. While the challenges were many due to the surrounding taboo around IVF, Progenesis managed to break all barriers and get people the help that they needed for a long time.

Breaking the taboo

For couples battling with infertility and wanting to have a baby, IVF may appear to be a completely viable alternative. However, in many parts of the world, access to infertility treatments is limited not just by expense, but also by religious prohibitions, gender inequality and long-standing social biases. Male fertility and masculinity are also linked in many cultures around the world, which prevented couples from feeling free to avail of fertility treatments even when they had the requirement for it.

“Infertility was and still is nothing to be ashamed of as it is just a medical condition. Fertility treatments only provide a viable reproductive alternative for couples who are unable to conceive naturally. It helps them in meeting their desire for children and family-building. Individuals with physical issues or genetic factors that prevented traditional conception methods from working also had more reproductive options. This has been made possible due to IVF and its advancements.” says Dr. Narhari Malagaonkar, Chief Fertility Consultant at Progenesis Fertility Center.

With the help of its visionary leaders and experienced staff, Progenesis worked hard to spread awareness and knowledge on the importance of dealing with fertility issues and accepting fertility treatments as normal and effective methods of conception. The efforts resulted in people finally addressing the issue of infertility and accepting IVF as a method of conception.

How does IVF and fertility clinics benefit people?

IVF benefits numerous individuals who might otherwise be unable to conceive. The biggest advantage of IVF is a successful pregnancy with a healthy kid. People with blocked tubes, advanced age, low ovarian reserve, male factor infertility, unexplained infertility, PCOS, endometriosis, and premature ovarian failure have all had successful pregnancies because of IVF.

In terms of suggesting the correct line of treatment for you, a good fertility clinic with experienced specialists and staff play a very important role in your success story. From your first consultation, to your diagnosis, followed by your treatment, all play a very important role in making sure you achieve a successful pregnancy without any complications. Keeping these things in mind, Progenesis IVF developed its clinics to provide everyone all the facilities under one roof and give them personalised treatments as per their unique needs. This not only made the whole treatment journey convenient for people who were already under the stress of battling with infertility, but also increased their chances of achieving successful results as their individual needs were being addressed properly.

Progenesis Fertility Clinic’s approach

The first step to running a successful fertility clinic is to get equipped to deal with severe fertility problems. This was handled when Progenesis started providing advanced treatment solutions to their patients. From pregnancy after menopause to handling severe male factor infertility, their team of embryologists, andrologists, and fertility specialists helped thousands of couples deliver healthy babies, with the help of their monitoring and care.

Progenesis also provided and still continues to provide a helpful and confidential atmosphere. They undergo a patient-focused approach, ensuring that all of the treatment-related needs of their patients are met. Additionally, Progenesis offers therapy with well-equipped professionals, so that people availing fertility treatments are mentally prepared for their journey towards parenthood.

“Our personalized treatment plans and guidance have helped thousands of our patients in achieving successful results. We have all advanced treatments under one roof and are constantly introducing the latest treatment facilities in our centers to help all those who are in need of fertility care.”, adds Dr. Malagaonkar.

Vision for the future

Progenesis Fertility Center has been providing successful results for years now but this is not where the journey comes to an end. With an increase in the rate of infertility in India, it is important to provide the best fertility care to people who are suffering from this medical issue, and with modern technology and developments in reproductive healthcare, there are a lot of new opportunities to explore and a lot more left for Progenesis to achieve. This is why Progenesis aims to take on the challenge of providing the best fertility care and maintain the quality of treatment that has helped thousands of couples successfully conceive while providing a holistic approach to the people who are seeking help regarding their fertility issues. Progenesis currently has its centers located in Thane, Pune, Panvel, and Nashik, and the clinic has plans to expand to other parts of Maharashtra as well.