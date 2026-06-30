Ayurvedic Guide To Healthy Fasting During Chaturmas

In Hinduism, consuming the right food as per season holds an important place. There is a science behind every religious practice. Chaturmas, or the four months, are a period when Hindus emphasise atonement, fasting, and spirituality.

Spanning the monsoon season from June to July, with fasting and food restrictions from Devshayani Ekadashi to Devuthani Ekadashi in October to November. Let us know the story behind these four months and the reasons for keeping dietary restrictions and fasts. Also, know how to fast the Ayurvedic way, and Patanjali products are perfect for fasting.

The Chaturmas Story

This sacred period is important in Hinduism, Jainism, and Buddhism, with roots in the Vedas and Puranas. This period of penance is related to the story of Lord Vishnu’s Vamana avatar and King Bali’s boon. During this time, Lord Vishnu entered cosmic sleep to rest his divine energies. So, all things auspicious get a pause.

Practically, these four months focus on sadhana as monsoons limit travel, thus encouraging attention to scriptures and charity. Many fast during this time because it helps detox the body and mind and controls desires. It is a period when spirituality, righteousness, and introspection define the devotee’s life.

Food and fasting during these months help maintain spiritual purity, health, and immunity. With an Ayurvedic approach, they boost your well-being. Here is how to fast in Chaturmas and the Patanjali products ideal for it.

3 Ayurvedic Ways to Fast in Chaturmas

Food Tips: Avoid certain food items generally and during fasts. Leafy veggies are prone to bacterial infection during monsoons. Dairy products, esp. curd and yoghurt, make you lethargic and provoke acidity. Avoid fermented or stale foods, heavy dals like urad dal, and hot and strong proteins. Choose grains, such as buckwheat or kuttu, water chestnut or singhara and amaranth or rajgira, dry fruits, seasonal fruits and veggies, vegetable broths or soups, khichdi, milk, and ghee.

Herbs: Certain herbs and spices enhance the food’s flavour and healthiness during the fast and season. Turmeric detoxifies the liver and boosts metabolism, while amla, with its vitamin C content, keeps you refreshed and dosha balanced. Use ginger and tulsi for digestive health and immunity. Trikatu treats digestive lethargy and toxins. Ashwagandha keeps you energetic and stress-free. Herbal drinks from cumin, coriander, and fennel help with digestion and clear toxins.

Lifestyle Choices: Meditation and light yogasanas balance the system, mind and doshas, conserve energy levels, and lower stress. Have a light but nourishing breakfast, a slightly heavy lunch and a light last meal before sunset. Since monsoons lead to water-borne diseases, always boil water. If suffering from deficiencies or illnesses or on medicines, fasting should not be considered.

Patanjali products follow the Ayurvedic guidelines and are useful for fasting. Patanjali Ramdana Atta (Rajgira Atta) (400 Gms) has a distinctive taste, is easily adaptable, and is rich in digestible protein. Or choose Patanjali Kuttu Atta (500 Gms). This gluten-free option made from premium buckwheat grains is high in phosphorus, vitamin B1, and dietary fibre.

Snack on Patanjali Makhana (100 Gms and 250 Gms). These edible seeds can be eaten raw, roasted or in several dishes, including sweets. They are high in digestible protein, fibre, and nutrients and low in sodium, cholesterol, and saturated fats.

Patanjali Samak Rice (500 Gms) is a healthy option for regular meals and during fasts. Also known as barnyard millet, this versatile seed has nutrients, minerals, and vitamins and can be used in many dishes. Their low glycaemic index makes them perfect for diabetic people.

A sweet and healthy touch is the Patanjali Aarogya Poushtik Ladoo (500 Gms), made from whole wheat flour, sugar, ghee, saffron, almonds, and herbs such as ashwagandha, safed musli, and shatavar. They are nutritional and good to eat during fasts or religious events.

Make the most of the auspicious moments during Chaturmas with a big focus on the religious, spiritual, and health aspects, courtesy Ayurveda and Patanjali products.