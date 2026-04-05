90-Year-Old Grandpa Shows How To Do Strength Training With Easy Muscle Workouts; Netizens Call Him 'Young' Man| WATCH

90-Year-Old Grandpa Shows How To Do Strength Training With Easy Muscle Workouts | WATCH |

You may have come across many fitness enthusiasts who are following rigorous routines despite any kind of challenges, but have you ever seen a 90-year-old man doing heavy workouts as smoothly as a 20-year-old youth would do? This is a story of an 'amazing young man' who is living alone (by choice) and does gym workouts with his granddaughter regularly, just like another gym buddy.

This gym-freak oldie is going viral on social media as his granddaughter, who is a professional Fitness Trainer and a content creator on Instagram, recorded his inspirational routine and showcased to the world that 'fitness has no expiry date.' In the video, the Instagram user, @jennifermartinnn, said, "He's my grandpa, Poppy, he's 90 years old. He lives alone, drives still, and even got a hip replacement eight months ago."

Even after these many challenges, Jennifer says that he doesn't excuse his fitness for that. He strength trains three times a week. He starts his workouts with a 5-minute walk. After that, he jumps to calf raises, moving on to the leg press (which is one of the heavy workouts)," said Jennifer.

She added that he also does upper-body push exercises, which enhance functionality. He does chest press, basic but efficient, sit and stand exercises, which help him get off on his own, even in the restrooms.

'Poppy' truly proves how muscle training is a key to longevity, and paying enough attention to your fitness can lead you to a healthy life. Jennifer said, "He proves how you can still be independent and strong even at 90-years-old."

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The video quickly went viral, drawing praise from netizens. One user commented, "He looks so much younger than 90. He’s doing great." Another commented, "Amazing young man." While one quipped, "He's amazing and does NOT look 90 years old! I thought the step up had to be to a bench at knee level, and you really had to STEP UP leaning forward to work the glutes?"