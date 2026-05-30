700-Year-Old Bhojshala Row: Temple Verdict Sparks Fresh Legal Battle In Supreme Court

Founded in 1034 AD by the legendary Paramara king Bhoj, Bhojshala in Dhar district began as a celebrated centre of learning dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom, music and knowledge. Historians describe the complex as one of medieval India’s prominent institutions of Sanskrit education, where scholars and poets gathered under royal patronage. Over the centuries, however, the structure evolved from a seat of learning into one of India’s most contentious religious disputes — a conflict shaped by invasions, competing historical narratives and prolonged courtroom battles.

The original idol of Goddess Vagdevi, believed to have once stood inside Bhojshala, is currently preserved in the British Museum in London. Hindu organisations have repeatedly demanded its return, arguing that the idol remains central to the site’s spiritual identity.

The dispute surrounding Bhojshala traces back to 1305, when Alauddin Khilji captured Dhar during his military campaigns in central India. Historians differ sharply on what followed. Hindu groups maintain that the original Saraswati temple was damaged or converted during the Khilji period, while Muslim groups argue there is no conclusive historical record proving the destruction of a temple. Over time, the site also came to be associated with Sufi saint Kamal al-Din Malwi, leading Muslims to identify the structure as the Kamal Maula Mosque.

British-era records further complicated the matter. In 1904, the Archaeological Survey of India documented ancient inscriptions, sculptures and architectural remains at the site before bringing it under monument protection laws. In 1935, the ruler of Dhar issued an Ailan permitting Muslims to offer namaz at the premises. Hindus, however, continued asserting that Bhojshala remained a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

Tensions over worship rights intensified after Independence, especially during Basant Panchami celebrations, when Hindu devotees sought unrestricted access to perform rituals. By the late 20th century, Bhojshala had emerged as one of the country’s most sensitive religious disputes.

In 2003, the ASI introduced a sharing arrangement allowing Hindus to perform puja on Tuesdays while Muslims were permitted Friday namaz. The formula, however, satisfied neither side. Hindu petitioners demanded exclusive temple rights, while Muslim organisations insisted the mosque status could not be diluted.

The dispute entered a decisive legal phase after multiple petitions prompted the Madhya Pradesh High Court to order a scientific survey of the complex. The survey involved excavation, architectural mapping and ground-penetrating radar studies. Hindu counsel relied on archaeological findings, Sanskrit inscriptions and references to King Bhoja’s reign to argue that the structure carried unmistakable signs of a pre-Islamic Saraswati temple.

The Muslim side countered that historical records from the Khilji era do not mention the destruction of any temple in Dhar. Their lawyers also defended the validity of the 1935 Ailan permitting namaz at the site. The state government, meanwhile, argued that the 1935 order had no legal standing because Bhojshala had already been declared a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act.

In a landmark ruling on May 15, 2026, the Madhya Pradesh High Court recently declared Bhojshala a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi and rejected the earlier arrangement of shared religious practices. The verdict sparked massive celebrations across Dhar, with devotees smearing gulal, distributing sweets and raising chants of “Jai Shri Ram.”

Ashish Goyal, a petitioner from the Hindus for Justice organisation, welcomed the verdict and said efforts would now be intensified to bring the Vagdevi idol back from London. He stated that petitions could be filed if necessary and that the Central Government would also be approached on the issue. He also praised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s recent proposal to establish a “Saraswati Lok.”

“After nearly 700 years, the Hindu community is finally able to worship freely at Bhojshala, the sacred temple of Goddess Vagdevi built during Raja Bhoj's era," he said. "Standing here today fills my heart with immense joy and peace. This victory heals centuries of historical wounds and restores our cultural and religious heritage.”

“This is a moment of great joy and a very happy day for us,” said Pandit Rohit Pandey, a Dhar-based Jyotishacharya. “We now have the opportunity to perform daily puja at Bhojshala. A grand Hindu temple will be built here, the idol will arrive from London, and Saraswati Lok will be established. It is truly a historic and blessed day.”

Devotee Deepak Bidkar described the verdict as a historic moment, claiming it symbolised the return of Hindus to the site after nearly 700 years.

The Muslim side, however, is not satisfied with the ruling. City Qazi Waqar Sadiq said they have challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court, and their legal fight to reclaim the mosque will continue.”

“The structure rightfully belongs to the Muslims and the ASI report was one-sided and inaccurate as it did not consider several things. We have full faith in the judiciary and the Apex Court will set things right,” said Sadiq

Among the Muslims, the vedict was a major blow – the second after the historic Ayodhya verdict, when their claim to a historical structure was negated by the court.

Maqsood Hussain Qureshi (50) who has been living in Dhar for generations said, “We are deeply saddened that the High Court did not rule in our favour, though we have prayed for the last 700 years. The High Court did not fully hear the Muslim side. We trust Allah that we will get our mosque back.'"

The disappointment of the community was apparent as they wore black bands on the first Friday after the HC verdict.

With the matter now headed for the Supreme Court, Bhojshala remains far more than a disputed monument. For many, it represents a collision of history, archaeology, faith and constitutional rights — a debate that has stretched across seven centuries and is still unfolding.