7 Ways Experiential Travel Is Changing How Indians Vacation

Experiences have always been a byproduct of travel. We travelled to a destination, explored it, and returned with stories along the way.

Today, that relationship is being reversed. Increasingly, travellers are choosing destinations because of the experiences they offer, whether it's a cricket match in Dharamshala, the monsoons in Kerala, or a tea harvest in Palampur. The destination still matters, but the experience is becoming the reason for the journey.

This shift is changing how Indians vacation in seven distinct ways:

Rise of micro vacations

Indian holidays are becoming shorter but more frequent. Instead of waiting all year for one long vacation, travellers are increasingly making the most of long weekends and quick escapes. Better connectivity and a growing range of boutique stays have encouraged travellers to discover meaningful experiences closer to home. The focus is no longer on travelling farther; it is on travelling more often and more purposefully.

Democratization of luxury

Luxury is no longer defined by bigger rooms or longer holidays. Today, it is increasingly about access to experiences that feel personal and exclusive. A royal candlelit dinner, a personalized menu, a curated picnic or an itinerary built around individual interests can create the kind of VIP treatment once associated only with five-star hotels.Experiences that once felt exclusive to luxury hotels are now available across boutique stays and heritage properties, making luxury feel more personal, accessible and meaningful.

Stay becomes the destination

Where you stay is becoming just as important as where you go. Travellers are increasingly choosing properties with character, personality and a story of their own—whether that's a heritage villa, a fort, a palace, a treehouse or an igloo. The growing popularity of alternative accommodations reflects a simple reality: people want more out of the same holiday. Every element of the journey is expected to be memorable, immersive and worth talking about. The stay is no longer just a base for exploration; it has become an experience in its own right.

From sightseeing to participation

For years, travel was about collecting landmarks and ticking destinations off a list. Today, travellers want to be part of the story. Whether it's walking through a tea estate and brewing your own tea, learning family recipes in a local cooking class, attending a cultural festival or discovering a destination through the eyes of a local, participation is replacing observation. Increasingly, the most memorable holidays are defined not by how much people saw, but by how actively they participated in the experience.

Silence is replacing the crowds

Experiential travellers are increasingly prioritising silence over noise. As destinations like Goa, Manali and Mussoorie become busier, many are seeking alternatives that feel more intimate and less hurried. Places like Palampur, Pangot and Ramgarh are attracting travellers not because they have more attractions, but because they offer different kinds of experiences—orchard walks, birdwatching, stargazing and quiet moments in nature. In many ways, the ability to slow down, reconnect and simply be present has become a destination in itself.

Group travel is more experiential

From family reunions and destination weddings to corporate retreats, group travel is increasingly being shaped by shared experiences. Travellers are looking beyond accommodation and logistics towards activities that encourage connection, whether that's a local cooking class, a friendly pickleball tournament, a Bollywood-themed evening, a wellness session or a bonfire under the stars. The most successful group trips today are not defined by where people stayed, but by the memories they created together and the stories they took home.

One destination, different journeys

Travellers increasingly expect holidays to adapt to them rather than the other way around. Two guests can visit the same destination and come away with completely different stories. One may spend their days exploring local culture and cuisine, while another seeks adventure, wellness or simply the chance to slow down. The destination may be shared, but the experience is uniquely their own.

At its heart, experiential travel is changing the way Indians vacation by shifting the focus away from simply visiting destinations and towards creating meaningful memories. Travellers are increasingly seeking experiences that allow them to participate, connect and immerse themselves in a place, whether through culture, cuisine, nature or shared moments with others. In a world where every landmark can be viewed online, the rarest luxury is no longer access. It is immersion.

(Sonali Sethi Head of Sales and Marketing Seclude Hotels)