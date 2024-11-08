7 Types Of Houseplants For A Fast-Paced Life

For many of us, life in a fast-paced world often means hectic schedules, long hours, and limited downtime. Yet, even amidst the hustle, there’s an undeniable appeal to having a touch of greenery at home. Houseplants not only add a sense of calm and freshness to our spaces but also come with proven mental and physical health benefits. The good news is that for those with busy lives, there are plenty of resilient, low-maintenance plants that can thrive with minimal care. Here’s a guide to some of the best houseplants for busy individuals, along with tips for keeping them happy.

Snake plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

The snake plant is a top choice for those who need a plant that will "just keep going." Known for its upright, sword-like leaves with green and yellow variegation, the snake plant is visually striking yet incredibly hardy. It can tolerate low light, infrequent watering, and varying humidity levels. Snake plants even help purify indoor air, removing toxins like formaldehyde and benzene, making them perfect for urban environments.

Care tips: Place in indirect light (though it can tolerate low light), and water once every two to four weeks, depending on humidity.

ZZ plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

The ZZ plant is another excellent option for those with demanding schedules. Its waxy, dark green leaves give it a lush, tropical appearance, yet it’s remarkably easy to care for. Native to East Africa, the ZZ plant is drought-tolerant and resilient against a range of lighting conditions. It’s also known for its air-purifying qualities and can handle occasional neglect without protest.

Care tips: It thrives in low to moderate light, and you’ll only need to water it every two to three weeks. Be sure the soil is dry before the next watering, as this plant doesn’t like soggy roots.

Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

If you’re looking for a trailing plant to add some lush greenery, pothos is the ideal choice. Often called the “devil’s ivy” for its almost indestructible nature, pothos is highly adaptable and can thrive in low light conditions. It comes in several beautiful varieties, from golden pothos to the marble queen, with variegated green-and-white leaves.

Care tips: Pothos prefers indirect sunlight but will tolerate low light, making it versatile. Water once the top inch of soil is dry, roughly every one to two weeks, depending on humidity levels. Pothos is also a fantastic candidate for propagation—just snip off a vine, place it in water, and watch it grow!

Spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

The spider plant is a classic houseplant that has stood the test of time for good reason. It’s highly adaptable, visually appealing, and known to remove toxins from the air. This plant produces “spiderettes,” small baby plants that dangle from its mother plant, adding a unique touch to your indoor garden.

Care tips: Spider plants thrive in indirect light and require watering every one to two weeks. They’re also highly forgiving if you forget a watering or two, making them ideal for busy individuals.

Peace lily (Spathiphyllum)

Peace lilies are loved for their elegant white blooms and lush green leaves. They’re also known for their ability to filter out indoor air pollutants, making them a great choice for city dwellers. Peace lilies signal when they need water by drooping, so they’re a bit more communicative than most plants.

Care tips: Peace lilies prefer low to moderate light and only need watering once a week or when the leaves start to droop. Be cautious not to overwater, as they are prone to root rot.

Succulents

Succulents, with their thick, water-retentive leaves, are an obvious choice for those who want plants that can go long stretches without watering. Popular varieties include Echeveria, Haworthia, and Aloe, each with unique shapes and colours. These plants add a touch of desert beauty and are easy to care for with the right conditions.

Care tips: Succulents thrive in bright, direct light, so a sunny windowsill is ideal. They prefer their soil to dry out completely between waterings, so once every two to four weeks is typically sufficient.

Lucky Bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana)

Lucky bamboo brings an element of elegance and is often associated with good fortune. It can grow in water or soil and requires minimal maintenance, making it perfect for anyone with a jam-packed schedule. Its slender, often spiraling stems add a calming Zen-like touch to your space.

Care tips: Lucky bamboo does well in low to moderate indirect light. If grown in water, change the water every two weeks and ensure the roots are submerged. If grown in soil, water every one to two weeks, keeping the soil slightly damp. With the right plant choices and a few low-maintenance tricks, adding a bit of nature to your home doesn’t have to feel like a chore. Houseplants can be a beautiful, grounding part of your home even in a fast-paced life. Each plant, even with minimal care, will add life and beauty to your space, offering a calming green presence that makes the hustle of daily life a little more serene.

Tips for managing houseplants on a tight schedule

Create a watering schedule: Establishing a consistent watering day can simplify plant care. Set a reminder on your phone to check on your plants each week and only water those in need.

Opt for low-light plants: Many houseplants need only indirect or low light to thrive. If your space lacks natural light, plants like snake plants and ZZ plants will tolerate darker spaces better than most.

Consider plant placement: Put your plants in spots that align with their needs, like a bright window for succulents or a shaded corner for pothos or spider plants.

(Sujal Chawathe is a CA by education but a gardener at heart. Her venture Indoor Greens helps urban offices and homes, add and maintain plants)