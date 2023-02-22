7 athleisure clothes that women should definitely have in their wardrobes 

Athleisure for women is a never ending range to talk about! You can rise and shine, hibernate after a fulfilling meal, put on the energy saving mode, go for a jog or simply chill with your homies on a cloudy day wearing athleisure clothing. You can experience comfort which stands out from the rest and step outside in a vibrant and impeccable style!

Sports bra

A high support padded sports bra with flattering designs that will help you to level up your style game! It provides good support that is suited for any low to medium impact activities. They are ideal for any kind of workout as it provides full coverage and is created to fit all body types and sizes.

Tank tops

Whether you are a dancer, athlete or just a party enthusiast, tank tops are the best all-in-one athleisure to have in your wardrobe. If you are looking to have a day full of adventure and joy, then pick up a good tank top that is not only featherlight but also long lasting to enjoy everlasting comfort.

High waist leggings

The high waist leggings are designed with a functional fit to give you maximum comfort and effortless movement. The squat proof and butt lifting features make them the best as athletic performance wear as well as comfort casual athleisure wear. the active workout pants have the perfect ankle length that gives you an impeccable look.

Cycling shorts

Shorts that look good in and out of your daily workout is the perfect addition to the athleisure wardrobe. The best shorts use breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics to help regulate body temperature. If you prefer style, comfort, durability, and range of movement, then pick the cycling shorts that not only look good and support you in your everyday stretches.

Gym tees

A good comfortable tee can give you the ability to spread your wings and fly free across the most challenging tasks of your day without any hassle. It allows you to not only enjoy the comfort of mobility but focus your attention on the goal at hand, be it a sport or intense workout session. If you are used to tiring workouts in the gym and casual moments relaxing & enjoying your surroundings, then adding some comfort t-shirts to your wardrobe can be the best investment.

Sweatshirts

Sweatshirts are popular due to the comfort they provide, both while working out and lounging. They are warm, comfortable, soft, and breathable that makes it a mass favourite.

Joggers

Chic joggers are another hit in the athleisure space since they are extremely versatile and comfortable. They can be paired with almost any topwear to give you a classy look. They are body-fitting but not skin tight and do not constrict movement which is why they are loved by most for their athleisure potential.

Read Also How athleisure is becoming more than just a fashion trend

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)