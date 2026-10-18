6 Tips To Protect Your Eyes from Smoke And Dust During Dussehra

Dussehra is a celebration of victory, family, and togetherness. Across India, the festival brings towering effigies of Ravana, crowded fairgrounds, firecrackers, and the glow of bonfires. But as the flames rise, so does the smoke, and with it a cloud of fine dust and particulate matter that can leave your eyes red, itchy, watery, and uncomfortable.

The timing makes things worse. Dussehra falls during the shift from monsoon to autumn, when air quality in many northern cities begins to dip. Add the smoke from effigy burning, crackers, and heavy crowd movement, and your eyes face a real challenge. Throughout the day the surface of the eye, also known as the ocular surface, is directly exposed to the environment, so it is among the first parts of the body to react to pollutants.

Common symptoms include burning, redness, a gritty feeling, excessive tears, light sensitivity, and blurred vision. For people with dry eyes, allergies, or contact lens use, the discomfort can be sharper. The good news is that a few simple habits can keep you comfortable and let you enjoy the festivities fully. Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Director Jagat Pharma shares tips.

Maintain a distance from smoke: The best prevention is simple: don’t come too close. The smoke and tiny particles of ash from burning effigies are carried quickly, especially with a change in wind. Find a place upwind of the fire and stay away from fireworks. Children often run towards exciting activities without realising the risks. Keep a close eye on them and ensure their safety.

Wear protective eyewear: Wear sunglasses or clear protective glasses which provide a physical barrier against dust, ash and flying sparks. Wraparound styles are more effective because they block particles from the sides. If you’re going to be around fireworks, safety glasses are a good idea. Spectacle wearers already get some protection, but a close-fitting pair provides more.

Resist the urge to rub eyes: When something irritates your eye, rubbing feels natural, but it often makes matters worse. While rubbing the eyes, the particles can get across the surface of the cornea, causing scratches, and it can introduce germs from your hands. Instead, blink repeatedly to encourage natural tearing, which helps wash out irritants.

Rinse with clean water: Due to pollution, when the dust enters into your eyes, rinse them gently with clean, cool water. Splash the water over closed eyes, or tilt your head and let water flow across the open eye. At home we are using rose water, tea bags or kajal, as these can carry bacteria and cause infection; they should be completely avoided. Preservative-free lubricating eye drops can also soothe dryness, but use them only as directed by an eye doctor or pharmacist.

Take care of contact lenses: Smoke and dust can stick to lenses and make you uncomfortable or even lead to infection. If you are accustomed to wearing contact lenses, you may wish to try to wear glasses instead during these festival days, particularly if you will be outdoors in a crowd. Some precautions should be taken: you need to wear lenses, wash your hands before touching them and take them out immediately if your eyes become irritated. Don’t sleep in your contacts after a long night out.

Wash up and stay hydrated: Wash your hands and face well as soon as you get home to remove dust and pollutants. A cool, clean compress over closed eyes will reduce puffiness and soothe irritation. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps keep the tear film healthy, while foods that are high in vitamin A, omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants such as carrots, leafy greens, nuts and citrus fruits help support overall eye health.

When to see a doctor: If irritation is mild, it usually resolves within a few hours. But if you have severe pain, redness, swelling, or discharge that lasts, or sudden blurring of vision or sensitivity to light that doesn't go away, get medical help immediately. If a spark or foreign object gets into your eye, do not rub it or try to remove it yourself. Flush gently and see an eye doctor immediately.

Celebrate responsibly

Festivals are meant to be fun, and a little bit of preparation can go a long way. Stay upwind. Wear protective eyewear. Don’t rub. Rinse with clean water. Make sure you take proper care of your eyes so that you can enjoy the festive spirit while keeping your eyes healthy.

Let this Dussehra, the only thing that burns be Ravana’s effigy, not your eyes. We wish you and your family a safe, bright and joyful celebration.