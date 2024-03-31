6 Tips To Make Your New Financial Year Better

The financial year has begun anew! It's time to reflect on the past and set new goals. Here's what you need to do to kickstart this new financial chapter. Let's make it personal, quirky, and engaging.

Reflect on the last year

Did you achieve your goals, or did those dreams of retiring in a tropical paradise get lost somewhere between online shopping sprees and impulsive Starbucks runs? If you're feeling particularly brave, pull out those crumpled pieces of paper where you scribbled your financial dreams. Make sure to check if you have any realistic goals among the mix. While the idea of becoming a billionaire overnight sounds fantastic, let's be honest, it's about as probable as finding a unicorn in your backyard. So take this opportunity to be a little more practical with your goals. Maybe focus on paying off that credit card debt or building an emergency fund so you can finally escape your soul-crushing job. Once you've established your revised set of realistic goals, it's time to prioritize them. Is it the flashy one that promises instant gratification or the long-term investment approach that may lead to greater rewards down the road? It's like playing a game of financial chess, and you, my friend, are the grandmaster of your destiny.

New money goals

So, it's that time of the year again - setting new financial goals! Be realistic, okay? No flying unicorns or winning the lottery. Maybe focus on paying off that credit card or finally starting that emergency fund. Because let's face it, a yacht in the Maldives isn't happening anytime soon. Prioritize like a pro. Figure out what's truly important - like saving for retirement versus buying the latest iPhone. Trust me, your future self will thank you for choosing stability over flashy gadgets. Plus, eating actual food in your golden years sounds way better than surviving on ramen noodles, right? Now, imagine a world where your financial goals are within reach, and you're strutting around like a money maestro. It all starts with a sprinkle of realism and a dash of prioritization. So go ahead, conquer those goals like the financial champ you were always meant to be. Let's make this new financial year the best one yet!

Make a budget

Create a Budget Ah, the joys of budgeting. It's like going on a financial diet after the holiday season of spending. But don't worry, we're here to make it as painless as possible. So, roll up your sleeves, crunch those numbers, and let's create a budget that won't leave you crying into your pillow at night. First things first, let's track those expenses. This isn't a treasure hunt, but it's definitely a hunt for saving opportunities. Go ahead and dig deep into your bank statements, credit card bills, and those pesky receipts crumpled up in your wallet. It's time to face the music and see where all your hard-earned cash is disappearing to. Once you've unveiled your spending habits, it's time to identify those saving opportunities.

Update documents

So, your financial documents are in desperate need of a makeover, huh? Time to dig into those riveting insurance policies – because who doesn't love a good policy review session? And let's not forget updating your will and beneficiaries. It's like planning your own financial soap opera – who gets what?

Invest wisely

Investing wisely, the age-old conundrum. Remember, folks, don't put all your eggs in one basket – diversify that portfolio like it's nobody's business. Spread it out, mix it up, keep it interesting. And oh, let's not forget about the taxman lurking around the corner. Consider those tax implications before diving head first into the investment pool. balance those risks, think long-term.

Reward yourself

Now, you might be wondering how on earth you can reward yourself in this glorious year of financial planning and discipline. Well, fear not my friend, for I am here to show you the way. Let's dive into the key points of treating yourself and acknowledging your achievements with a touch of personalization, shall we? Treat Yourself: After all the hard work you've put into managing your finances, it's time to splurge a little. Treat yourself to something special—a fancy dinner at that new restaurant everyone's been raving about, a mini vacation to unwind and relax, or maybe even that shiny gadget you've been eyeing for months

(Viral Bhatt is the Founder of Money Mantra, a personal finance solutions firm)