6 Splashy Water Hobbies for Thrill-Seekers And Serenity-Seekers Alike

The call of the water is undeniable. It beckons us to cool of a scorching day, explore hidden coves and experience the thrill of the unknown. If you are yearning for an escape from the ordinary and a chance to challenge yourself physically look no further than the exciting world of water hobbies.

Here are sic options to get your adrenaline pumping and create lasting memories:

Parasailing

Ever wanted to feel the wind in your hair and get a bird's-eye view of the coastline? Parasailing offers a unique way to experience the thrill of flying. Secure to a parachute, you’ll be gently lifted by a boat, soaring high above the water with stunning panoramic views.

“I sailed in the middle of the ocean. With a frisson feeling, finally above the sky saw the Tenerife picturesque, the most magnificent view of my life. While I finished my para sailing, my feet dipped in the chilly waters, felt literally 'to the moon and back”, shares Aurora Vaz a professor at Mithibai College.

Benefits: Parasailing provides a thrilling burst of adrenaline while offering breathtaking views. It's a fantastic way to overcome any fear.

Snorkeling

Snorkeling lets you witness the vibrant underwater world without the commitment of diving. With just a mask, fins, and snorkel, you can explore the colourful coral reefs and all the amazing creatures that call them home. No scuba certification is needed here!

Cynera Dbritto a sustainability and biology educator says, “It was a humbling experience, connecting me to a world so different from our own. The weightlessness and silence transported me to a place of pure wonder”

Benefits: Snorkeling allows you to disconnect from everyday worries and reconnect with nature, promoting relaxation and stress reduction.

So, ditch the ordinary and embrace the adventure that water activities offer Whether you crave adrenaline-pumping thrills or a peaceful escape, there's a perfect water hobby waiting for you to discover.

Water skiing

Water skiing lets you carve across the water's surface at exhilarating speeds. Once you master the technique, it's a fantastic way to feel the rush of wind and water while showcasing your balance and coordination.

“This activity helped me build muscular strength and increased my immunity. I emerged feeling healthier, stronger, and more connected to the natural world.”, says Hetansh Tambe an undergraduate student.

Benefits: It provides a fantastic workout for your entire body, improving core strength, coordination and balance. It’s a challenging and a rewarding activity.

Banana boat ride

The inflatable banana shaped boat ride is the best experience one can have for fun. Hold on tight as you bounce, spin and get splashed on a wild rode across the water. It’s a guaranteed way to make lasting memories.

Aleta Mascarenhas a CA aspirant says, “Banana boat ride was one of the best experiences that I had. It was like an escape I had found from all my fears and stress”.

Benefits: It promotes teamwork and healthy competition in a light-hearted way. Plus, the refreshing water spray is a welcome bonus on a hot day.

Scuba diving

Imagine swimming alongside colourful fish, exploring coral reefs teeming with life, and discovering hidden shipwrecks. Scuba diving lets you enter a whole new world beneath the waves! Scuba diving allows you to explore this enchanting underwater kingdom, witnessing sites unseen above the surface.

“I was struggling with the breathing apparatus. But then, I plunged beneath the surface. The world transformed into a wonderland of vibrant colours. It was silent except for my own heartbeat and the bubbles escaping my mouth”, shares Abhay Negi a commerce student.

Benefits: Not only is scuba diving exhilarating, but it also helps you to appreciate the beauty and fragility of underwater ecosystems.

Kayaking:

Kayaking offers a more of a serene experience. Perfect for nature lovers and for those you enjoy a peaceful adventure. Glide across calm waters, explore hidden coves and enjoy the beauty of your surroundings. It’s a fantastic way to unwind, exercise and reconnect with nature.

“This is more than a water sport. Kayaking makes me feel clam as it’s a chance to reconnect with peace within me”, says Tanmay Vyavhare – MBA first year student.

Benefits: It is a low-impact activity suitable for all ages and fitness levels. It provides a gentle workout while offering a calming and meditative experience amidst the beauty of nature.