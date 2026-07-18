6 New Sneakers That Are Worth The Hype

From high-fashion debuts to culture-shaping collaborations, sneakers are having a defining moment. From retro trainers and ballet hybrids to suede classics, Soccer-inspired styles, Sneakerinas and Mary Jane sneakers, there’s a pair for every mood—putting the world firmly at your feet. Think sleek, aerodynamic, and colourful trainers adding main character energy to your style. We round up the latest drops, cementing sneakers as luxury’s most dynamic, fast-evolving category.

Christian Louboutin

Pic: Christian Louboutin

A highlight from Jaden Smith’s debut men’s collection, the SK VI redefines the everyday sneaker with a sharper, elevated silhouette and the signature Loubi red in calf leather. Merging craftsmanship with clean lines, it channels a bold, city-bred energy for the modern man looking to add a touch of colour to his wardrobe.

Louis Vuitton

Pic: Louis Vuitton

The new LV Drop 300 Sneaker makes a strong case for travelling light; each pair weighs just over 300 grams per shoe. Designed for ease and impact, it features an ultra-light rubber outsole inspired by the ripples created by a water droplet, paired with a thermoformed footbed for cushioning and shock absorption. The material mix keeps it interesting: waterproof nylon, suede calfskin, and python alongside Silk Tech, the House's latest textile innovation.

Puma

Pic: Puma

If you love vintage-sports-meets-modern-streetwear, the latest A$AP ROCKY x PUMA SUEDE ’94 drop is a must-have. A$AP Rocky dips into the '90s, pulling cues from New York street culture while reworking the original through his lens. A raw-edge padded tongue, a retro woven label, and a sleeker, slimmer shape, finished with signature touches like a gold PUMA lace keeper and a custom shoebox. It’s heritage, just with a sharper, more personal edge.

Onitsuka Tiger

Pic: Onitsuka Tiger

The new ROTEMIT sneaker taps into the brand’s 1980s volleyball archive, reworking a classic court silhouette with a more contemporary edge. We love the contrasting materials and bold colourways channelling retro nostalgia, perfect for a Wes Anderson-themed styling. With a chunky sole and a layered dimension, the unisex lineup looks versatile in all six colourways.

Emporio Armani

Pic: Emporio Armani

A throwback with attitude, these sneakers tap into vintage sport codes but feel firmly rooted in now. The mix of nylon and suede adds just the right amount of statement. Style them with denims to elevate off-duty looks with a confident, streetwise edge.

Thaely

Pic: Thaely

Thaely, the award-winning sustainable footwear brand, has collaborated with Subko Coffee Roasters and Bakehouse to launch a limited-edition sneaker drop of 250 pairs called the Everyday Arabica. Upcycled using Subko’s operational byproducts such as recycled plastic bags, recycled rubber, and coffee grounds embedded directly into the sole, this one is a collector’s piece for coffee aficionados.