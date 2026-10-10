5 Ways To Dress Up This Festive Season

From the timeless appeal of Benarasi to the drama of sequins and jewel-inspired embellishments, festive fashion this season strikes a balance between heritage and modern glamour. We pick standout pieces from five designers that bring colour, craftsmanship and a contemporary edge to your festive wardrobe.

Anita Dongre

Trust Benarasi, one of India’s richest and most enduring weaving traditions, reinterpreted through Anita Dongre’s distinctive lens in her latest Love is Home collection to stand out in a festive crowd. Pick from vibrant colours and playful patterns of birds, trees and flora woven across lehenga panels to add love, memory and tradition to your 2026 festive wardrobe. Style them with heirloom jewellery and classic juttis for a look rooted in tradition yet distinctly modern.

Asal by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

For festive dressing that makes an entrance, the latest Chamkeeli collection from Asal by Abu Sandeep puts the spotlight on high-shine embellishment and unapologetic glamour. Crafted in Tikki sequins, the range combines vibrant pinks and greens with softer pastels, with unexpected pops of colour. We love geometric motifs to add a contemporary edge to festive soirées, cocktail evenings and celebratory gatherings. Pair with understated accessories and sleek footwear for a balanced look.

ITRH

If you can't have enough Polki in your jewellery box, add a stunning ensemble from ITRH’s Polki collection that offers an ornate take on the jewellery tradition. Drawing inspiration from the splendour of Polki, Jadau and temple jewellery, you will find pieces translating their intricate detailing into contemporary couture. For your Navratri outings, we recommend this striking bandhej Sharara set in a sculpted peplum silhouette, adorned with hand embroidery and zardozi detailing. Pair this with a statement choker to match the maximalist quotient.

Surily G

Bring a burst of colour to your festive wardrobe with Surily G’s Gulnaar collection. Best known for contemporary Indian occasion wear, the new collection offers rich silks, intricate mirror work, pearls, coins, resham embroidery, appliqué and layered borders. A vibrant palette of pink, yellow, gold and ivory and silhouettes spanning lehengas, shararas, sarees, kaftans, and kurta sets will match your festive moods. This hot-pink straight skirt with embroidered borders and mirror embellishments, paired with a coordinating embroidered blouse is your best bet to let the outfit do the talking. Keep the accessories minimal and strut out in a pair of pop heels.

JJV Kapurthala

Looking for a black and white ensemble that feels regal? JJV Kapurthala’s NAU collection offers a fresh take on occasion dressing, pairing heritage-inspired motifs with contemporary silhouettes. Drawing inspiration from Kapurthala’s royal legacy and Maharaja Jagatjit Singh’s travelogues, with African influences through colour, pattern and texture, the collection brings together distinctive silhouettes and intricately detailed separates. Our pick is the skirt featuring JJ Valaya’s signature Shifting Leaves Chevron motif, paired with a halter-neck velvet top with a crossover silhouette, antique metallic embroidered trims and an open back. Style it with statement earrings for a festive evening out.