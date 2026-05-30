5 Ways That Will Actually Help You Survive Family Functions

Most family functions are like more survival reality shows with snacks than genuine social gatherings. The moment you enter, an aunt you vaguely remember scans you top to bottom like airport security and asks why you are still unmarried, unemployed, underweight, overweight, or “looking tired.” Surviving these occasions can be a task and take a mental toll on you if you do not navigate the scene skilfully. One trick that works, usually, is – never stay in one place too long. Keep moving like a politician during election season.

Arrive fashionably late

There’s a sweet spot at every family function. That’s late enough to avoid arranging chairs, early enough to still get hot samosas. This window also helps avoid unwanted attention from relatives you want to avoid because they have already found a target by the time your reach.

Art of fake productivity

Never sit idle. The moment you look relaxed, an aunt will appear from nowhere and ask deeply personal questions like she’s conducting a government census. Pretend to search for someone. Walk briskly with purpose. Fake deep expression while watching a reel and they will think you are doing office work on phone. If everything fails pick up a few water bottles and walk from one end to other as if you are attending to someone’s urgent needs.

Develop standard responses

You need ready-made answers to a few standard questions:

“When are you getting married?”

“Immediately after mental stability.”

“Beta, do you remember me?”

“Emotionally, yes.”

“Why are you so quiet?”

“I’m observing human behavior.”

These responses confuse relatives just enough for escape.

Beware of family traps

Never make eye contact with uncles discussing politics, aunties holding old photo albums, cousins trying to sell crypto, and with sticky hands. Once trapped, there is no exit without emotional damage.

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Find the safe zones

Every function has protected areas. Find those. Usually nobody like hanging around near the food counter, person making tea, parking lot or areas with bad network. These are places where, generally, nobody asks about your career goals and sex life.

And finally, remember this: family functions are basically live-action group chats. Loud, chaotic, slightly toxic, but somehow impossible to completely hate.