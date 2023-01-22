5 unisex jewellery pieces that are getting attention among Gen Z

In the past few years unisex jewellery has been thriving and flourishing. Extended sizing and a comprehensive range of skin toned items are now ways for fashion brands to be more inclusive. Whether it is clothes, shoes or other accessories and jewellery, brands are offering options that are not gender specific. While jewellery may traditionally be more associated with women, many brads have recently debuted unisex jewellery collection to encourage positive message around inclusivity and personal style. Still this new wave goes beyond diamond necklaces, signet rings, or sparkly studs. These pieces offer a message around identity and acceptance for younger generations, encouraging them to dress and accessorize exactly as they want to. Here are five unisex jewellery pieces that are really in trend among the younger generation.

Challa (plain band-like ring) ornated with diamonds

Simple yet striking in appearance, this minimal style ring or Challa is perfect for making your everyday styling a brilliant ensemble. The plain band-like ring marks itself in the unisex category, making it an ideal piece of art for both the boy and the girl.

Spiritual Shri Ram Pendant with Diamond Engraving

The profound spiritual symbolism of the exquisite diamond engraving is specially designed for spiritual beings who have a knack for sophisticated glamour and style. You can get it made of the intricate details of the pendant which will not only look visually stunning, but will also carry a profound spiritual significance, making it suitable for both men and women. Go for striking yellow gold-plated Shree Ram pendant, encrusted with diamonds, which will be an excellent combination of timeless spirituality and contemporary style that augments your style statements.

Square blue diamond

The subtle and elegant blue-cut diamond with an image of purity and light - a pledge of love adorns the symbol of commitment and compassion. This minimalistic yet loud diamond with a soft watery hue will extol your special occasion.

The quirky pendant

Pick one in quirky-designed gold pendant with intrinsic details which adds a spice of extravagance to your style statement—the unique art of crafting imagination to render can add sultry looks with a contemporary touch.

The white gold Zodiac Pendant

This is for all Cancerians. The sumptuously designed Cancer zodiac laser-cut pendant can be crafted in gold which brings forth your compassionate persona.

You can buy these elegant and exquisite pieces from DishiS Jewels.

Read Also 8 Minimal jewellery pieces that you can wear at your work place

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)