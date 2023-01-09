5 sure shot tips to turn your internship into a permanent job

Picture for representation | Freepik

Since an internship is viewed as the transitional period between education and employment, it is unquestionably a crucial stage in the career of young professionals.

There are both paid and unpaid internships that can provide students with hands-on experience in their desired field, along with a clearer understanding of how businesses in that industry operate.

Internships fill the gap between theory and practice.

Here are 5 tips for the interns which might help them to turn their internship into a job

Show eagerness and flexibility

Students straight out of educational institutions might not have top-notch and experienced workers, but if they show eagerness and the ability to learn, the employer will probably be interested in offering you a job after the internship.

Another thing that catches the eye of a supervisor is an intern’s ability to work under different circumstances. You may be rotated through different departments for this, just to see how versatile you are.

Exhibit your creativity

Most employers expect the intern to bring in raw and fresh ideas for the company, so try thinking outside the box wherever possible.

If you are constantly improvising and coming up with new practical ideas, you can earn a good place for yourself in the eyes of your employer.

Be punctual and follow rules

Always try to be on time and follow the timelines for submissions. In a professional work environment, being on a clock is very important and those who will be evaluating you will register this thing.

Avoid being unnecessarily absent from work and leave for home only after closing hours.

Every company has a set of rules, procedures, and codes of conduct which are explained to the intern in the first few days of the internship, make sure to follow those rules.

Dressing properly and observing office norms is also very important. Always dress according to the nature of your job and present yourself well.

Build rapport with your colleagues

An internship is a time when you get to meet people from your field of interest other than your known circle, one should make the most of it. Get acquainted with them, the contacts you will develop during the course of your internship will surely help you in your future.

Developing good relations with your supervisor and colleagues is very important during the internship.

If the company decides that it needs to hire interns as permanent employees, the next step after internship for an employer would be to seek the response from the supervisors.

Employers will be impressed if you can establish a positive reputation across their different lines of business.

Seek feedback

During internship the intern's performance is always monitored by their supervisers and colleagues. Hence, make sure to ask for feedback, which will help you improve and avoid mistakes.

Employers appreciate when you can receive and then implement feedback, as it shows maturity and a willingness to develop yourself. It also demonstrates that you aim to provide your best work possible.

