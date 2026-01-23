5 State-Of-The-Art Tech Launches From CES 2026

Clicks Power Keyboard |

Each January, Las Vegas plays host to the world’s biggest technology show, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). It is the platform where prototypes are displayed, future visions shared and new products launched that impact all our daily lives—from laptops to VR and AI companions. Here are five exciting tech products from CES 2026.

Clicks Power Keyboard

Clicks Power Keyboard is a compact keyboard designed to bring efficient typing to smart devices. It attaches to smartphones using a strong MagSafe or Qi2 magnetic connection and can be used with existing cases. Multiple slider positions allow the compact keyboard to adjust to different phone sizes, while landscape rotation enables more comfortable editing of documents. It also includes a built-in 2,150 mAh battery that powers the keyboard itself and can wirelessly top up a smartphone.

L’Oréal LED Face Mask

Expected to launch in 2027, L’Oréal Groupe demonstrated its LED Face Mask, an ultra-thin, flexible silicone mask—currently in prototype form—that delivers light directly to the face. L’Oréal believes the key to the mask’s effectiveness is its advanced, transparent support, which integrates a skin-safe microcircuit to precisely control the emission of two selected wavelengths of light, red light (630 nm) and near-infrared light (830 nm), each of which works to visibly firm and smooth skin while evening

Lego Smart Brick

The Lego Group has unveiled Lego Smart Play, a new interactive platform set to transform Lego play experiences for kids and families. At the heart of the platform is the Lego Smart Brick that is powered by a custom-made chip, measuring smaller than a standard Lego stud. The technology enables responsive physical play, breathing new life into a builder’s creations through advanced, invisible technology, including sensors, accelerometers, light sensing and a sound sensor.

Samsung Micro RGB TV

Samsung Electronics debuted its largest Micro RGB display with the 130-inch Micro RGB TV (R95H model). With a monumental frame and improved audio performance, the display is intentionally designed to appear less like a television and more like a window that visually expands the room through Samsung’s Timeless Frame. The display elevates picture performance with Micro RGB Precision Color 100, delivering 100% of the BT.2020 wide colour gamut. It also includes Samsung’s proprietary Glare Free technology, which minimises reflections, further preserving clear colour and contrast across a variety of lighting conditions.

Roborock Saros Rover

China-based Roborock, a global leader in home robotics, unveiled the Saros Rover, the world’s first robotic vacuum with AI-powered wheel-leg architecture that can both navigate stairs and slopes while cleaning them. Each wheel-leg provides reach, lift, height, and imitates human mobility, enabling the robot to raise and lower each one of the wheel-legs independently. The robovac excels in multi-storey homes, where it can clean each one of the steps of a staircase, dramatically reducing ‘no-go’ zones.