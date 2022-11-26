5 reasons why you should consider including supplements in your diet

In modern times, lifestyle diseases have emerged as the leading cause of mortality worldwide. As a result, nutrition and nutritional supplements have received much attention. Most of us are consciously striving to lead healthier lifestyle and are always on the lookout for good-quality supplements.

Though, many of us may not be convinced with the dietary supplements that come in tablets and capsule format, experts say, essential supplements are important for optimal health. Navneet Kaur, nutritionist at Nutrabay shares five reasons why we should consider including supplements in our diet.

Bridging the nutritional gaps: Today's fast-paced life offers few self-care opportunities. This may result in individuals being deprived of essential nutrients if they rely solely on their diets. Nutritional supplements, therefore, can go a long way in filling these gaps.

Dietary supplements may minimize the risk of deficiency diseases: A diet deficient in nutrients may increase the incidence of diseases in the individual. Studies have shown that a large percentage of people in the country suffer from illnesses from the deficiency of micro-nutrients. The deficiency of vitamin A and vitamin D is particularly prevalent.

Supplements may improve athletic performance: People who indulge in the intense physical activity require a regular supply of nutrients like protein, multivitamins, and electrolytes. A regular diet may not fulfill these requirements; therefore, supplements are indispensable for athletes and gym goers. It helps extract maximum benefits from exercise, prevents injury, and aids muscle repair.

Offer variety as per dietary needs and food choices: People with specific food choices may suffer the consequences of excluding certain food groups from their diets. For example, study illustrated that vegans and vegetarians are more prone to vitamin B12 and protein deficiency. For them, these nutrients can be obtained from supplements. Moreover, these supplements are available in a wide range of flavours that customers can choose from, offering variety and nutrition.

Increasing age and medical conditions can affect nutrient absorption: The absorption of certain nutrients may decline with age or in people suffering from diseases like irritable bowel syndrome or leaky gut. This means that even if they are consuming a balanced diet, the absorption of nutrients might not be adequate, leading to deficiencies. Supplements may help in overcoming these deficits in this population.

Consuming a balanced diet is an integral part of this. Due to a myriad of reasons, this may not be possible by relying on natural sources alone. Nutritional supplements are vital to ensure that one is getting an adequate supply of vitamins and proteins. However, it is important to remember that these supplements are not a replacement for a balanced diet. They can augment the nutritional supply of the body but should not be relied on as the only source of nutrients.