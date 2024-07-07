5 Products To Amp Up Your Lifestyle

Wake up your skin!

Elevate your morning routine with The honest tree coffee body milk by Boddess beauty, a java-infused jolt for your senses! Infused with the aromatic embrace of nature's finest antioxidant, coffee, this body milk isn't just a wake-up call it's a rejuvenating ritual that pampers your skin like a morning espresso for your soul. The honest tree also offers THT First cup body butter, a java-infused treat for revitalisation, and THT First cup milk body cleanser, a luxurious wash with coffee grounds, coconut oil, and aloe vera for soft, smooth skin.

Where to buy: https://www.boddess.com

Price: Rs 499 onwards

Urban elegance in a bottle

Whiskers MIDNIGHT Eau de Parfum combines evergreen appeal with an urban accent in its glamorous woody spicy fragrance. With warm, zesty notes of orange, jasmine, cedar, and benzoin, it radiates a glorious presence suitable for any setting, from formal to casual. Long-lasting and enigmatically sophisticated, its unisex charm is warm, inviting, and elegant. it captivates your senses, evokes emotions, and leaves a memorable impression on everyone you meet.

Where to buy: https://whiskers.in

Price: Rs 1199 onwards

Clear & Matte

Say goodbye to oily, acne-prone skin with Jeannot ceuticals shine control range. This line reduces excess oil and provides a natural matte look with flower and tea tree extracts. Key ingredients like Sacred lotus and Tea tree control impurities, soothe redness, and prevent shine. The Shine control pore refining serum offers matte perfection, and the Skin rebalancing gel cream SPF 15 balances and controls oily skin.

Where to buy: https://jeannotceuticals.com

Price: Rs 1450 onwards

Refreshed and revived

Fixderma's new Ultimate after-sun skincare range helps take care of your skin after sun exposure. The products, which include calming ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E, tackle issues like sunburn, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. The Sun burn gel soothes and heals sunburns, the Tan removal lotion fades suntan and evens skin tone, and the Underarm lightening roll On reduces underarm darkness in two weeks. This range keeps your skin smooth, radiant, and healthy.

Where to buy: https://www.fixderma.com

Price: Rs 399 onwards

Nokia 3210 returns

HMD celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Nokia 3210 with its relaunch in India. Available in Scuba Blue, Grunge Black, and Y2K Gold, this iconic phone combines nostalgic design with modern features. It's perfect for users seeking a break from social media, offering up to nine and a half hours of talk time, classic games like Snake, a 2MP camera, and a preloaded UPI app for easy payments approved by NPCI.

Where to buy: https://www.hmd.com, E-commerce platform

Price: Rs 3249 onwards