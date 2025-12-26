5 New Restaurants That Raised The Benchmark in 2025

Baan PhadThai, Bengaluru |

India’s dining-out space is bursting with new concepts and openings, each trying to offer a unique experience over the next. This year, there has been a distinct uptick in cosy dining spaces that revive dishes and flavours from years gone by. From a Bangkok favourite to a friendly neighbourhood bar, these are must-visit dining and drinking experiences of 2025.

Kaspers, Mumbai

After the success of The Table and Mag St, restaurateur power couple, Gauri Devidayal and Jay Yousuf, have opened Kaspers in Mumbai with chef Will Aghajanian at the helm of the kitchen. The small eatery is a neighbourhood bistro with white table cloths and silver serving dishes with old-school classics like mud crab gratin and baby gem lettuce.

Barbet & Pals, Delhi

Delhi’s Barbet & Pals is a passion project for long-time friends and bartenders, Chirag Pal and Jeet Rana—strengthening the cause of barpreneurs in India. Named after the chatty avian, the bar serves drinks crafted from memories and experiences from the mountains. The food is curated by chef and co-founder Amninder Sandhu.

Nutcase Etc., Kolkata

This single opening in 2025 has thrown the spotlight on Kolkata’s evolving palate. Nutcase Etc. aims to bring the city’s cocktail connoisseurs together for an offbeat community experience. The 35-cover bar serves cocktails that are out there, like the Kalojire Penicillin made with nigella seeds infused honey or Tangra Town made with chicken broth, soy sauce and tequila.

Nanna’s Negroni, Pune

Sunset Stroll cocktail at Nanna's Negroni, Pune | Pic: Nanna's Negroni

Pune’s much-talked-about restaurant opening has been chef Ambar Rode’s Nanna’s Negroni. Inspired by Italian grandmothers, the restaurant champions slow-cooking home-style fare using homegrown ingredients. The classic Italian cocktail, Negroni, is the second half of the restaurant and pays homage to finely crafted cocktails that are both playful and refined.

Baan PhadThai, Bengaluru

Bangkok’s Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee, Baan PhadThai, made its India debut amidst great fanfare in Bengaluru. Founded by entrepreneur Frederic Meyer, at the heart of the menu is the Phad Thai, made with premium rice noodles and an 18-ingredient secret sauce but other popular dishes include Bangkok-style crab omelette, and brined and fried chicken wings with tamarind naam jim sauce.