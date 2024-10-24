5 Must Have Apps To Elevate Your Diwali Celebration

My Pooja Box

The My Pooja Box app offers a unique platform for purchasing a variety of religious and home decor items, catering specifically to Indian traditions. Users can browse and order pooja samagri, idols, and decorative pieces for festivals and ceremonies, ensuring a personalised shopping experience. The app provides access to aartis and mantras for spiritual practice. With its extensive collection, also helps users enhance their worship rituals and home ambiance seamlessly​

Available on: Android, iOS

Indian festival recipes Diwali

The “Indian Festival Recipes – Diwali” app offers a diverse collection of traditional recipes for Diwali celebrations. With an easy-to-navigate a variety of dishes, from sweets like laddoos and barfis to savoury snacks such as samosas and pakoras. Each recipe includes step-by-step instructions, making it accessible for cooks of all skill levels. The app also features tips for festive cooking, ensuring a joyful culinary experience during the festival. Perfect for those looking to embrace the spirit of Diwali through delicious home-made food.

Available on: iOS

Money manager expense & budget

Money Manager is a user-friendly app designed to help individuals track their expenses and manage their budgets effectively. With its intuitive interface, users can easily input and categorise transactions, set financial goals, and monitor their spending habits. As the festive season approaches, Money Manager is an invaluable tool for managing expenses and ensuring you stay within your budget while enjoying celebrations.

Available on: Android, iOS

Learn crafts and diy arts

The DIY Craft app offers a wide range of creative craft ideas and step-by-step tutorials for both beginners and advanced crafters from home décor to seasonal crafts, using easy-to-find materials offering video guides and detailed instructions, making it perfect for those who enjoy DIY activities and handmade creations. This festive season, unleash your creativity with fun and easy-to-follow craft ideas for all ages.

Available on: Android

Puja vidhi in Hindi(Laxmi pujan)

The “Puja Vidhi in Hindi – Laxmi Pujan” app offers a comprehensive guide to performing the Laxmi Puja, a significant ritual in Hindu tradition. With easy-to-follow instructions and detailed explanations, users can navigate through various puja procedures, mantras, and offerings. The app is designed for both beginners and experienced devotees, making it accessible to everyone. It also features helpful tips and cultural insights, ensuring a meaningful spiritual experience. Perfect for those looking to deepen their religious practices.

Available on: iOS