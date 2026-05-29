5 Most Luxurious Cruises To Look Forward To

Antarctica21 Air-Cruise | Pic: Antarctica21

The thrill of floating through the vast blue expanses of the planet is something that is best experienced on a cruise. Ocean travel is a deeply immersive and patient way to explore the world. Ultra-luxury cruises have evolved far beyond the traditional cruise model, trading crowded buffets and carnival-style entertainment for intimate ships, personalised service, and immersive journeys to the world’s most extraordinary destinations. Here are five cruises that will leave you gobsmacked.

Explore the Adriatic on Four Seasons I

Pic: Four Seasons Yachts

Four Seasons I began her maiden voyage in March 2026; this cruise season will take her on 32 voyages across 52 sailings, reaching 130 destinations in over 30 countries and territories throughout the Mediterranean in summer and the Caribbean and Bahamas in winter. The summer season of 2027 will again see the luxury yacht cross the Mediterranean, along the Adriatic, tracing Tenerife’s volcanic shores, and exploring Hellenistic ruins in Patmos. As part of the Four Seasons Yachts fleet, the yacht emulates the exacting standards of the hospitality chain best seen in the 9975 sq ft Funnel Suite.

Pic: Four Seasons Yachts

The suite’s floor-to-ceiling wraparound curved glass window modules, made up of the largest contiguous piece of glass at sea, present breathtaking views of the oceans from port to starboard. Four Seasons I’s 95 residential-style suites with expansive terraces and private plunge pools, and access to exclusive ports and yacht-only harbours, establish a new benchmark for luxury travel. The yacht also has 11 restaurants and lounges. Summer 2027 season for the Mediterranean starts in March 2027.

Antarctica21 Air-Cruises to the South Pole

Pic: Antarctica21

The 23-year-old Antarctica21 air-cruise experience is one of a kind. The experience includes a flight over the treacherous Drake Passage with DAP Airlines from Punta Arenas, located in the south of Chilean Patagonia to Frei Station, the gateway to Antarctic journeys. Once here, you board one of the two modern expedition vessels custom-built for extreme environments, Magellan Explorer and Magellan Discoverer. Over the next seven days, you explore the South Shetland Islands and the western coast of the Antarctic Peninsula, sailing along fjords and icebergs, while enjoying the company of seabirds, penguins, seals, and whales. The ships offer state-of-the-art creature comforts with seven categories of accommodation, including dedicated single cabins. It also has a glass-enclosed observation lounge, an elegant dining room, a fully stocked bar, a library, a meeting room, a gym with equipment from Anytime Fitness, a sauna, and an onboard medical clinic. For shore excursions and wildlife spotting, a fleet of 10 Zodiacs is available. Antarctica21 Classic Antarctica Air-Cruise will embark from November 2026 for its next season.

A ‘Disney Adventure’ off the coast of Singapore

Pic: Disney Cruise Line

Disney Adventure is the first Disney Cruise Line ship to homeport in Asia. The vessel accommodates up to 6,700 guests and is supported by a dedicated crew. The three- and four-nights cruise is an experience in itself where the century-long storytelling legacy of Disney, Marvel, and Pixar combined, come to life with over 40 spectacular entertainment experiences. This includes the popular character meet-and-greets, a stage show in the Walt Disney Theatre titled Remember and multiple rides like space-themed Groot Galaxy Spin and water-based Woody and Jessie’s Wild Slides. There are six main dining restaurants and nearly 17,000 square feet of retail space. Disney Adventure cruises can be booked from now till August 2027.

Cruising the Caribbean on Ritz Carlton’s Ilma

Pic: Marriott International

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s vessel, Ilma, traverses the Caribbean to vibrant beach towns and tucked-away anchorages with a total of 27 ports, which include Miami, San Juan, and Oranjestad as turnaround ports for itineraries throughout the region. St. Barths remains a highlight of the cruise. Ilma’s maiden voyage was in September 2024 and spans 790 feet, accommodating up to 448 guests across 224 suites, each featuring a private ocean-view terrace. There are five exceptional dining venues, alongside a collection of seven bars and lounges and a dedicated wine vault. The Ritz-Carlton Spa offers revitalising treatments, while the fitness experience features Technogym equipment. The Marina provides a plethora of activities such as paddleboarding, kayaking, and electric foiling. Ritz Carlton Ilma’s Winter 2027–2028 season starts from October 2027.

Scandinavian sojourn on Cunard’s Queen Victoria

As part of luxury cruise operator Cunard’s 2028 programme, Queen Victoria will focus on European itineraries. The ship will travel to Scandinavia and Northern Europe with overnight stays in Stockholm, Reykjavík, Oslo, and Copenhagen. The late evening departures within the Arctic Circle will present incredible opportunities to witness the Northern Lights. The ship will disembark from Liverpool, UK, as part of Cunard’s Four Queens Celebration in May 2028, where all four Cunard Queens—Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and Queen Anne—will unite for the first time, giving guests the rare opportunity to be part of history. Queen Victoria’s Scandinavia cruise will kick off in June 2028.