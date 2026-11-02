5 Luxury Diwali Getaways In India For A Festive Escape

The Ahilya Fort Heritage Hotel

BrijRama Palace |

What better way than to immerse yourself in one of India’s most atmospheric heritage stays, blending devotion, history, and serenity in Maheshwar? With Diwali around the corner, enjoy a curated traditional temple circuit, heritage walks, or watch the local artisans working on Maheshwar’s iconic handloom weaving traditions, and soak in a culture-rich experience where Maheshwar's traditions and the Narmada's spiritual landscape combine for a truly meaningful cultural connection. Not just any other heritage hotel, you will be staying at the living extension of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar’s legacy, set in six 18th-century buildings, with her personal residences, offices, and darbaar audience hall, within the fort.

BrijRama Palace

A Diwali by the Ganges should be a bucket list experience. Head to Varanasi, where the ghats come alive with the magical glow of Dev Deepawali. Enjoy a front-row seat to the spectacle at Brijrama Palace, the oldest heritage building on the banks of the Ganga, with 32 well-equipped rooms, spilt across five categories. This restored 19th-century palace blends old-world grandeur with contemporary luxury. Imagine waking up to soulful flute melodies, listening to verses from the Gita, enjoying a priest-accompanied visit to the Kashi temple and witnessing the mesmerising Ganga Aarti from a private terrace. Add classical music, Kathak performances and a dining experience on a riverboat floating in the middle of the Ganges with panoramic views of the ghats to experience a slice of Banaras’s cultural heart.

Mihir Garh

Swap the city lights for 300 flickering candles and celebrate Diwali in the magical setting of Rajasthan’s Thar Desert. At Mihir Garh, a boutique mud fort with just nine luxurious suites, festivities come with a generous dose of the royal charm of Marwar. Think traditional pooja and aarti at the hotel’s in-house Krishna temple, soulful Rajasthani folk performances, fireworks in the star-studded skies and an authentic traditional Marwari thali that will have you feasting to your heart’s content and more. When you’re not soaking in the festive spirit, saddle up for a ride on majestic Marwari horses, explore local villages and meet the artisans or local communities or enjoy a royal-style Shikar Dinner, complete with camel-cart rides, bonfires and candlelit dining beneath the desert sky.

Raffles Udaipur

Diwali in Rajasthan sounds like a vibe. Add to it a celebration on a private island, with fireworks lighting up the lake and the quintessential dose of Rajasthani royal charm? Spread across 21 acres on Udai Sagar Lake, a stay at Raffles Udaipur promises an indulgent festive escape with all the trimmings and the perfect picturesque setting for your festive pictures. Think traditional aarti, colourful folk performances, indulgent festive thalis and sundowners or an uninterrupted reading session at The Writers Bar or The Long Bar. For a spiritual detour, take a private chauffeur-driven tour of the Nathdwara and Eklingji temples. Add stunning lake views and signature Raffles hospitality, and you have a Diwali to remember.

The Tamara Kodai

Trade your festive calendar frenzy for misty mountains and a blissful time soaking in the lush green mountains, fresh, crisp air and a leisurely Diwali at The Tamara Kodai in Kodaikanal. This charming all-suite heritage retreat is turning up the festive cheer on November 7 and 8 with its Festival of Lights. Expect a culinary journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, live cooking stations, festive high teas and plenty of hands-on fun, from diya painting to sweet-making workshops. Between celebrations and lazy mornings, you will come back with your fill of nature, peace and Kodai’s old-world charm.